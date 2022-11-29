Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for December 5 – 9

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week Moira and Amy are back with Kyle, but Matty isn’t happy about the situation.

Meanwhile Matty is worried about Kyle after he discovers him in the barn where Al died, and Mandy fears Vinny is turning into Paul.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale.

1. Moira and Amy return in Emmerdale spoilers

Moira and Amy return from Belfast and Matty is not happy they kept Kyle’s secret from him.

Amy insists they’re over as she needs to put Kyle first.

2. Chloe tells Amy her news

Meanwhile Amy tries to clear Moira’s name with Chloe and tells her to stop investigating Al’s secret lover for Kerry’s sake.

Amy tells Chloe to move out but Chloe confesses she’s pregnant.

3. Matty worries about Kyle after a discovery

In the barn Kyle makes a memorial for Al, still feeling guilty.

The next day Matty finds a collection of rocks placed in the middle of the barn, realising what Kyle has done.

Meanwhile Moira visits Cain in prison and tells him she’s worried about how fast Kyle’s secret is spreading.

When Moira talks about finding Al’s mistress, Cain doesn’t dismiss it, but doesn’t tell her the truth either.

4. Vinny struggles without Liv in Emmerdale spoilers

Vinny struggles without Liv and Mandy is grateful when Jimmy offers to speak to him.

Later during a game of snap Vinny opens up to Jimmy.

5. Mandy fears for Vinny as he turns to poker

Will invites them both to a game of poker at the pub.

As Ryan, David and Mack join them, Vinny is in his element.

Meanwhile Mack is distracted by newcomer, flash Darren, who wants to join in the game.

The next day they arrive for another secret poker game and hide it from Charles.

More and more villagers join in and Vinny is happy to have his mind taken off his troubles.

Jimmy lets slip to Mandy about the poker games.

She soon accuses Vinny of turning into his father and Jimmy can’t help but feel guilty.

6. Gabby’s attempts to impress Kim fail

Kim suggests Gabby for an important meeting with mysterious Darren about the stud farm project.

But she makes an embarrassing mistake and is irritated when Dawn impresses Kim.

Meanwhile Rhona is shocked to hear Kim is opening a stud farm and is furious with her deceit.

Kim offers Gabby and Dawn a job share, but when Dawn refuses Kim blames Will for not pushing his daughter to her full potential.

7. Cathy and April go head to head

Charles struggles to attract some of the youngsters for his choir.

Ethan suggests that Charles modernise it.

There’s tension between Cathy and April due to boy trouble.

When Charles asks them to audition for his choir, the teenagers prepare to battle each other for a spot.

8. Cathy causes concern as she breaks down

The next day Cathy panics when she sees Ethan belt out Mariah Carey.

When she gets on stage she breaks down, leaving April and Bob concerned.

9. Belle grows suspicious of Chas in Emmerdale spoilers

When Charity teases Chas about cheating on Paddy, Belle is suspicious of her cagey reaction.

Chas denies her relationship with Al to Belle. But will Belle believe her?

10. Bernice struggles with her diagnosis

Bernice struggles to digest her diagnosis as she grapples with loneliness and other menopausal symptoms.

She regrets quitting her job, and Laurel and Bear convince her to ask Mandy for it back.

