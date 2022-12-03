Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for December 12-16

In Emmerdale spoilers for December 12-16 Matty tries to persuade Moira and Amy to go to the police about Kyle.

Meanwhile Kyle breaks down when he visits Cain in prison, and Belle figures out that Chas was Al’s other woman.

Will she tell Paddy?

All this and more in upcoming Emmerdale scenes.

1. Matty tries to persuade Moira and Amy to go to the police in Emmerdale spoilers

Matty tries to persuade Moira and Amy to go to the police.

When Kyle tells them he can’t go to school because he misses his dad, they’re worried.

Amy tells Kyle if he goes to school she will ask Cain if he can visit.

Later Moira and Amy discuss their concerns about Kyle visiting his dad in prison.

2. Kyle breaks down as he visits Cain

Matty continues to push Amy and Moira to get Kyle professional help.

However Kyle overhears and breaks down when he sees Cain.

Amy and Cain start to worry if Kyle will reveal the secret.

Can Kyle keep quiet?

3. Belle figures out the truth in Emmerdale spoilers

Chas is emotional after finding some of Faith’s possessions.

After a happy family afternoon Chas is ready to put Al in the past.

Paddy showers Chas with support and gifts and she feels ashamed.

Later Belle learns that Al went out to dinner with someone the night Faith died and she realises Chas never ended her affair with him.

4. Moira exposes Chas and Al’s affair?

Belle confronts Chas and she can’t deny the affair any longer.

Later Belle breaks down in front of Moira admitting what she knows.

Meanwhile Chas looks forward to getting away on a trip with Paddy – but is Moira about to spill her secret?

5. Dawn and Gabby are impressed with the new nanny

At Home Farm Gabby and Dawn go through the nanny applications.

During the interviews, Gabby and Dawn are both impressed with male nanny Nicky, and he’s offered the job.

6. Marlon has a new assistant in Emmerdale spoilers

Charity and Chas are delighted to have Marlon back in the pub.

Naomi is thrilled when Marlon offers her the job as his assistant.

7. Mandy makes a horrifying discovery

Mandy is horrified to find Vinny battered and bruised.

Vinny apologises to Mandy for his recent behaviour.

Vinny moves into the Dingles’ and Mandy suggests he rent out Mill Cottage instead of selling it.

8. David and Victoria reunite?

When Bear bails as the shop Santa David steps up, impressing Victoria.

David hopes they can get back on track, but has he misread the situation?

9. Ethan’s boss unsettled Marcus

Ethan invites his boss Greg over for a meal and Marcus is flustered as he arrives.

Greg enjoys his lunch, but has he got another agenda?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

