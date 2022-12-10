Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Dec 24-Jan 6

Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas and New Year are here and Cain has a visitor in prison.

As he reconnects with his long-lost brother, will Cain be pleased to see him? And how will isolated Chas feel about the new arrival?

Meanwhile, struggling Paddy makes a huge mistake and Bernice gets a new lease of life.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas and New Year!

1. Caleb arrives

On Christmas Day Cain has a visitor and the atmosphere is frosty.

When the men finally speak it’s soon revealed Caleb and Cain are brothers.

The atmosphere is frosty as Caleb confronts Cain over his lies about Faith’s death after Cain told him she died 30 years ago.

But why is Caleb here now?

In a flashback to the early 1990s we see what happened between teenage Caleb and Cain.

2. Chas cast out

The Dingles have turned on Chas and she is left feeling sad and alone.

She seeks solace at the Woolpack, but finds Paddy there with Marlon and his family so is forced to put on a brave face over Christmas dinner for Eve’s sake.

The atmosphere is too much for Chas when Marlon does a speech.

She leaves to visit Grace’s grave, where she sets off Faith’s firework.

3. Paddy’s huge mistake

Paddy‘s clearly not coping after the affair reveal.

As his stress levels rise he accidentally gives Chip the dog an overdose of sedatives. Will Chip be okay?

4. The village celebrates Christmas

There’s good cheer at Christmas at the Andersons’ house.

They even take the party into the street by dragging the church PA system out and inviting the neighbours.

However Ethan’s boss is a spectre on the festivities, making threats to ruin Ethan.

Ethan later confronts Greg, but will they reach a deal?

More Emmerdale spoilers

5. Bernice’s new lease of life

Bernice is excited when Pollard suggests there might be an opening at the B&B.

She shows him her plans and he gives her the job.

Bob gets involved and they bounce ideas off each other.

Is there a spark between Bob and Bernice?

6. Kim warns Gabby off

Nicky has started and is settling in well with the kids.

But Gabby’s not happy when Kim tells her to stay away from the nanny and keep it professional – will she listen?

7. Leyla relapses in Emmerdale spoilers?

After a Christmas spent alone, Leyla is stressed at work.

She’s soon feeling conflicted – will she relapse?

8. April rebels

April feels bolstered after a pep talk from Naomi about Arthur.

However, Rhona and Marlon are unsure what to do about April’s attitude.

When Rhona catches April wearing bright nail varnish, she thinks Naomi is a bad influence.

Rhona confronts Naomi and the pair row.

9. Jacob ditches David

Jacob lies to his friends about Liam being his dad and David is devastated.

Although Jacob tries to put it right, will David accept his apology?

