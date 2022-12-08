Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Cain struggles with Faith’s final words.

Meanwhile, Kyle can’t keep quiet and Charity and Amy are at war.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Faith’s last words hit Cain hard in Emmerdale spoilers

Cain is receiving letters from a mystery person, which he puts in the bin.

Moira also leaves a Christmas card from Faith, but Cain is not ready for its contents yet. What does it say?

2. Kyle confesses?

Amy and Moira take Kyle to the choir event at the village hall.

They are determined to create some normality by getting him into the festive spirit.

However, they lose sight of him and find him talking to PC Swirling about Cain.

How much has Kyle revealed?

Moira and Amy are desperate to find out what Kyle told the policeman.

But their behaviour soon sparks interest from Swirling. Have they dropped themselves in it?

3. Tensions spill over at Esther’s christening

Amelia is touched by Noah’s support at Esther’s christening.

But Chas has invited Amy and Chloe, which soon causes trouble.

Amy manages to rub Charity up the wrong way during the service.

A full-blown argument begins.

4. Amy and Charity fight

Charity and Amy’s feud ruins Esther’s christening as they argue in the street.

PC Swirling witnesses the violent altercation and Charity is arrested.

5. Nate finds out the truth?

Nate is suspicious of Mackenzie’s behaviour around Chloe.

Has he figured out the truth about the baby?

6. Leyla lies

Liam is invited to spend Christmas with both Rishi and Jimmy.

He worries he’s bitten off more than he can chew by accepting both invitations.

But Leyla is hiding the fact she will be totally alone over the festive period.

Will anyone realise she’s got no one else?

7. The choir event is a hit

The choir event is a hit as the villagers sing their hearts out for a stroke charity.

Everyone enjoys the food and music and festive cheer.

8. Amy kicks Chloe out

Chloe lies to Amy that she’s got a place to stay after Amy tells her to leave.

Amy feels bad for kicking her sister out, but will she change her mind?

9. What is Marcus hiding?

Marcus tries to skip lunch with Ethan’s boss, but turns up eventually.

Is he hiding something? And will he regret getting involved?

10. David makes a decision

As David‘s money worries once again threaten to overwhelm him, he makes a big decision.

