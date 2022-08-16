Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Chas and Al are finally caught in the act by Belle. After seeing the pair in a steamy kiss, Belle threatens to tell all.

Will Chas and Al’s affair finally be revealed to the village?

Elsewhere, after a country walk with Chas, Faith decides to throw a party.

Meanwhile, in the village, Sandra plays Gabby, Liv and Vinny against each other.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale.

1. Emmerdale spoilers: Belle catches Chas and Al?

In the wake of their latest hookup, Chas and Al share an intimate moment at a local hotel.

But they have no idea that Belle has witnessed them kissing.

Belle looks on stunned, as the pair share a passionate kiss.

Belle watches as they go their separate ways.

The next day, she reveals that she knows about the affair and Chas is mortified.

Can Chas convince Belle not to tell Paddy?

2. Faith wants throws a party

Faith’s palliative care nurse tells her that it’s important to focus on dying without regrets.

Later, she embarks on a country walk with Chas.

Chas is saddened to see her mother struggle as they go on their walk.

However, Faith soon perks up when they flag a lift from a passing farmer.

As they ride back to the village together, Faith implores Chas not to make the same mistakes that she did in life.

She is further taken aback when Faith reveals that she wants to throw a party before it’s too late.

3. Faith collapses

Cain is reluctant to attend the party for fear of getting upset.

He feels guilty over his selfishness when Moira confirms he’ll be there.

However at the party Faith collapses.

Faith is taken to hospital and Chas takes her frustration about on Paddy.

They are distressed to see Faith is such a state when she claims she can’t see.

4. Sandra plays a nasty game

As Vinny and Gabby act playfully together, Sandra’s mind whirs.

Later, she questions Liv’s asexuality and questions whether it might cause issues in her marriage.

With Sandra getting in her head, Liv eyes Vinny and Gabby as they talk.

She is pleased when the interaction seems to feed Liv’s insecurities.

The next day, Sandra tells Gabby that Liv and Vinny are experiencing difficulties.

Sandra is thrilled that her plan is working when Gabby offers to speak to Vinny.

Later Liv is thrown when Gabby visits Mill Cottage to speak to Vinny.

As Sandra questions Gabby’s true intentions, she is delighted to get a rise from Liv.

5. Naomi makes a plan to reunite Marcus and Ethan

Naomi has a plan to get Marcus and Ethan back together.

But will it work?

6. Noah goes to Amelia’s scan

Amelia is shocked when Noah asks if he can come to her scan.

Amelia stares in awe as the sonographer shows her a scan of her baby.

Noah and Amelia’s relationship starts to blossom after the scan.

But Harriet is shocked when she sees them kissing.

The next day Harriet and Dan try to cheer up Amelia when she receives disappointing exam results.

Harriet tells Dan about Noah and Amelia leaving him shocked.

7. Amelia’s pregnancy is exposed to the village

At the graveyard Sam lays flowers on Alice’s grave as Lydia respectfully watches.

Soon they hear shouting in the distance.

As tensions rise and more people arrive, everyone is shocked to find out about Amelia’s pregnancy.

Bob tries to restrain Dan from attacking Noah.

8. Lovelorn Dan is hurt

Dan asks Harriet out for drinks.

But he is left feeling hurt when he realises that she is oblivious to his true feelings.

