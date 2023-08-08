Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Bob has a heart attack after punching Liam in the face in anger.

Also, Lydia’s taken aback when someone from her past in the children’s home turns up in the village.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Bob punches Liam

With Bob still angry about her affair, Wendy turns up at Liam’s house to hand in her resignation.

Thanking Liam for understanding, Wendy focuses on repairing her relationship with Bob.

Seeing Archie with his football outside of the B&B, Bob launches it. However, he’s soon distracted as he sees Wendy leave Liam’s house.

Thinking that the affair is still going on, Bob punches Liam in the face and chucks the ball at him. But, is Bob’s anger getting out of hand?

2. Bob has a heart attack

After this altercation, Bob has a heart attack. Wendy and Liam both feel responsible as Bob heads off in an ambulance.

Wendy’s relieved as Bob rests up in the hospital bed. Liam then apologises to Bob about the affair. But, will Bob forgive him?

3. Mary puts Faye behind her

Rhona suggests that Mary gets back out there and date but Mary holds back. However, after Faye’s trial she decides to move on and arranges a date for the next day. But, will it be a success?

4. Marlon gets back behind the wheel

Marlon collects his specially adapted car anxiously. Mary and Rhona persuade him to get back in the driver’s seat.

This will be the first time he’s driven since his stroke. But, will it go smoothly?

5. Lydia faces her past

Sam finds an old doll’s house and brings it home to restore it for Esther’s birthday.

It soon gets Lydia opening up about her son and time in the children’s home.

Needing some extra money and with Kim rejecting her request for more hours, Lydia decides to search for a second job.

She heads to the Hide recruitment fair despite Sam’s disapproval and sees Kim there.

Soon after, Lydia comes face to face with someone from her past. Craig’s thrilled after not seeing Lydia since the children’s home. But, is he someone who Lydia would rather not see again?

6. Chloe arranges a Christening for Reuben

Chloe arranges a Christening for Reuben but soon cancels it as she doesn’t have any God parents for him.

However, she soon continues with the plans as Mack tells her that all they need is the three of them.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

