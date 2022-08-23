Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Aug 29 – Sept 2

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Amelia’s desire to go on the run after making things official with Noah.

Will Dan’s wrath be enough to stop her?

Meanwhile on the ITV soap, Nicola becomes suspicious that Naomi could be her attacker.

And, Mackenzie and Charity disagree over having a baby.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Charity and Mack clash

Mack and Charity go on a wellness retreat but struggle to keep a straight face as they begin meditating.

The couple soon decide to make an escape.

A kiss soon turns into an argument as Mack suggests that they try for another baby.

Charity never wants another child, telling him to go and find someone else to give him the baby he so desperately wants.

Later, Charity tells Mack that there may be a slight chance that she would try for a baby with him.

Mack, however, feels guilty after taking Charity’s advice too literally and sleeping with another woman.

Will Mack choose fatherhood over his relationship with Charity?

2. Amelia wants to run away with Noah

Noah and Amelia’s relationship grows stronger as the pair decide to go official.

Amelia worries that Dan will try to put a stop to the relationship after Noah’s prison stint.

In a bid to stay with her boyfriend, Amelia asks Noah to run away to London with her.

He refuses but she stands her ground.

Charles overhears Amelia talking about her idea to run away and tells a worried Dan.

As a bus pull away from the bus stop, has Amelia gone through with it?

3. Naomi flirts with Nate

Nate and Naomi flirt with each other and are both invited to a barbecue with Ethan and Marcus.

Charles tries to get involved in the relationship which angers Naomi.

Naomi tells Charles to stop interfering, clearly not wanting to take his advice.

Manpreet is also at the barbecue and soon clashes with Naomi as she tries to protect Charles.

Later on, Naomi gets on Brenda’s good side and secures a job at the Café.

She gets closer to Nate as he drops her off for her first shift.

Is this the start of a new romance between the pair?

4. Nicola recognises her attacker?

Naomi soon gets the swing of things over in the Café and is introduced to Nicola.

However, Nicola recognises both Naomi’s voice and trainers from when she was attacked.

Could Naomi have been responsible?

5. Dan and Harriet get close

Dan prepares to move home but as he packs up his things at Harriet’s, he goes in for a kiss.

Harriet is surprised and quickly heads out to process what just happened.

Over in the Café, Harriet tells Bernice that Dan tried to kiss her.

Bernice suggests that dating Dan may be a good thing for her.

Will Harriet’s feelings grow for her housemate?

6. Faith’s struggling to accept her illness

Faith tries to remain full of energy, ignoring Chas’ advice as she urges her to accept that she is ill.

Bear finds Christmas cards Faith has written to her loved ones, making her break down as she questions if she’ll still be around for the festivities.

Will Faith recognise her limits?

7. Sandra meddles with Liv’s life

Sandra tries to get in the way of Liv and Vinny’s relationship by trying to set Vinny up with Gabby.

Her plan fails as Liv remains calm and composed despite Sandra’s meddling.

Sandra tries to break Vinny by asking personal questions about their love life.

She completely ignores her daughter’s asexuality.

Will Sandra’s true motives be found out?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

