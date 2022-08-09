Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Aug 15-19

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Charity and Mack sadly lose their baby after learning that the pregnancy was ectopic.

Elsewhere in the Dales, Manpreet finds Charles lying unconscious and points her accusations at Naomi.

And, Clemmie moves in to her new home.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Naomi attacks Charles?

Naomi takes Ethan’s advice and agrees to talk to Charles.

The pair talk things through but thing soon get heated.

Manpreet goes to the Church and finds Charles unconscious.

Calling an ambulance, Harriet and Manpreet look after the vicar.

Manpreet begs Naomi to leave, believing that she is to blame.

Harriet arrests Naomi on suspicion of assaulting her dad.

Charles’ family await to hear any news at the hospital.

Speaking to Ethan, Manpreet compares Naomi’s actions to Meena’s.

Was Naomi really to blame?

2. Charity and Mack lose their baby

Whilst Mackenzie is excited about Charity’s pregnancy, Charity drops to the floor.

Mack rushes Charity to hospital remaining hopeful despite her worries.

They arrive at the Early Pregnancy Unit and wait for results.

The doctor tells them that Charity is experiencing an ectopic pregnancy.

The couple are left heartbroken when they hear the baby’s heartbeat knowing that it won’t survive.

Mack supports Charity the best he can.

Mack struggles to come to terms with things whilst Charity carries on with daily life to distract herself.

Will they be able to get through this heartbreak?

3. Chas is torn

Chas struggles to support her mum while also continuing her affair with Al.

How long can she keep this up for?

4. Clemmie moves in with Dawn

Dawn and Billy speak to the social worker and receive the news they were hoping for.

Dawn tells Lucas that his sister is coming to live with them.

Clemmie is anxious to leave her social worker but starts to feel comfortable around Lucas.

However, she soon gets upset.

Kim looks after Lucas and Clemmie for the day to relieve Dawn’s stress but things take a turn for the worse.

Lucas takes Clemmie’s toy and Clemmie scratches him.

Kim tells Clemmie off and makes her cry.

Dawn regrets leaving her. Will Clemmie settle in?

5. Laurel and Jai get back together

Laurel and Jai resolve things and tell the kids that they are back together.

Will the pair be happy once again?

6. Jacob gets his A Levels

Jacob gets his A Level results and is pleased.

He still doesn’t want to go to university, however. So what is his plan for the future?

7. Mandy doubts Sandra

Sandra carries on blackmailing Rishi.

Mandy tells Bernice her suspicions, but will she be able to prove Sandra’s dodgy ways?

