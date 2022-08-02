Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal disaster strikes just before Rhona and Marlon‘s wedding.

Meanwhile Gabby meets a new man, but it turns out to be Kit!

Also Manpreet overhears an interesting phone call in the village.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale.

1. Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon has to go to hospital

At Marlon’s stag do he tries to stand up but his legs buckle and he falls.

Paddy wants Marlon to get checked out at the hospital and he agrees as long as Rhona doesn’t find out.

Later at hospital Marlon is upset learning he needs to stay overnight due to high blood pressure.

The morning of the wedding arrives and Marlon is upset when doctors tell him his blood pressure is still too high and he can’t be discharged.

2. Rhona realises something is wrong

Paddy tries to keep Marlon calm, meanwhile Mary and Vanessa try to delay Rhona, who still has no idea about Marlon being in hospital.

But Rhona soon starts to feel like something is wrong.

Rhona hopes Marlon will turn up and Vanessa tries to reassure her.

Priya is relieved when Paddy whizzes Marlon in his wheelchair towards Rhona.

3. Marlon arrives at his wedding

Rhona concludes something is wrong, but soon Paddy bursts into the church with Marlon.

Everyone is emotional as Marlon and Rhona exchange their vows.

4. Priya keeps her deal with Marlon

At the wedding, Priya keeps her deal with Marlon and takes of her jacket revealing her scars.

She dances confidentially at Rhona and Marlon’s wedding party.

5. Gabby goes out with Kit

Gabby is ready to give up on online dating until ‘Chris’ messages her.

But Gabby’s mystery man turns out to be Kit.

7. Laurel nearly catches Kit and Gabby

The next day Gabby is flustered when Laurel shows up at Home Farm.

She rushes her out the door before an oblivious Kit comes downstairs.

Kit is remorseless as he juggles his relationships with Laurel and Gabby.

The next day Laurel suggests for her and Gabby to go on a double date with their new men.

8. Laurel walks in on Gabby and Kit

Later Kit texts Gabby to apologise for being late but she doesn’t know he’s on a date with Laurel.

At Home Farm Kit is bursting from his second dinner with Gabby.

As Gabby leads Kit upstairs they begin kissing passionately.

But Laurel walks through the door.

9. Manpreet overhears an interesting conversation

Marcus reveals on a phone call that Ethan is meeting up with Naomi.

However he has no idea that Manpreet is within earshot and overheard.

