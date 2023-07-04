In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, con-artist Faye ‘returns’ to haunt Mary as she learns some news about her.

PC Swirling arrives at The Woolpack to inform Mary about Faye’s recent arrest.

But, will Faye get the punishment she deserves for conning Mary in Emmerdale spoilers?

Faye lied to Mary (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Faye conned Mary

Viewers will remember that Mary met Faye on an online dating app and fell head over heels for her. Mary had been guarded at first but soon started appreciating the way in which their love life was going.

However, things started to go downhill when Faye admitted that she needed to return to the women’s shelter abroad.

She had invited Mary to go with her, organising a fundraising event to raise cash for the shelter after it was destroyed by a fire.

Mary helped Faye organise everything and offered to take the money to the bank. However, Faye was adamant of dealing with the money herself.

Back at home, Mary confronted Faye and found out that she had been conning her. Faye then took the envelope of money and made a run for it whilst Mary hit her head and fell to the ground.

Faye gets arrested (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Faye ‘returns’ to haunt Mary

Next week, PC Swirling turns up at the Woolpack and speaks to Mary and Marlon in the kitchen.

He informs them that Faye has been arrested and charged for her con-artist ways.

However, Mary’s concerned when he also reveals that Faye has denied all charges made against her.

They’re in shock upon learning the haunting news as Mary’s reminded of what Faye did to her.

But, will Faye get away with her crimes? Or, will she go down for conning Mary? Will she go on to con anyone else?

