Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Faye blackmails Mary as she reveals cruel plot for revenge

Our Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (July 17) reveal that Faye blackmails Mary as she unveils her cruel plot for revenge. Faye was recently arrested after her con artistry against Mary – for which Mary reported her former lover to the police.

Seeking revenge against Mary and hoping to force her to rescind her witness statement, Faye returns – with a sinister threat. But what does Faye have on Mary?

Elsewhere, Manpreet tries to mend ties between Jai and Rishi, Gabby plots a revenge of her own, and Tracy receives some bad news.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for tonight in full below.

Mary is shocked by Faye’s return (Credit: ITV)

Faye returns with a threat for Mary

Mary gets a message from an unknown number asking if they can meet up. Following the text’s instructions, Mary’s shocked to see former lover Faye looking dishevelled and has been sleeping in her car.

She is further thrown when Faye tells her that she loves her and begs for a fresh start. But Mary doesn’t believe her lies.

When her attempts at manipulation fail, Faye blackmails Mary (Credit: ITV)

The conversation takes a darker turn when Faye attempts to blackmail her. She reveals that she has a non-consensual nude photo of Mary.

Faye demands that Mary either change her witness statement or she’ll send the picture to everyone. What will Mary do?

Rishi seeks advice from Manpreet (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet counsels heartbroken Rishi

Recent weeks saw Jai learn that Rishi isn’t his biological father. With the fallout still ringing heavily, miserable Rishi seeks counsel from Manpreet.

She reassures Rishi that he’s been a great father to Jai. She tells him that he should give Jai all the details about his biological dad.

Rishi finally agrees to try to talk to Jai. However, he’s left devastated when his son blanks him in the pub. Can the pair mend the rift in their relationship?

Rishi is heartbroken when Jai blanks him (Credit: ITV)

Gabby plots against Nicky

Still furious about being manipulated and schemed against, Gabby plots her revenge against Nicky. What will she decide to do?

Bad news for Tracy

Hard-up Tracy is gutted when the bank rejects her application for a loan. What will she do next?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

