Emmerdale spoilers: Faith’s cancer secret exposed?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Faith’s cancer secret is close to being exposed – by Wendy.

Faith has been keeping her diagnosis to herself, despite Moira urging her to be honest.

But Faith is determined no one else in the village should know, especially her kids Cain and Chas.

However, the decision might be taken out of her hands…

Faith is grateful for Moira’s support – but not her interfering (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Moira supports Faith in Emmerdale spoilers

Moira is being a rock to Faith and takes her to an appointment at the hospital next week.

As they’re waiting, Moira begs Faith to come clean to Cain, insisting she hates lying to her husband.

Moira knows only too well that Cain will lose his temper if he finds out she’s been keeping such a huge secret from him.

But Faith doesn’t want to hear it.

She sends Moira away and tells her to wait at the farm and she’ll call for a lift home.

Faith struggles to get hold of Moira (Credit: ITV)

Faith caught out over her lies?

After her procedure, Faith is tired and weak.

She tries to call Moira, but can’t get hold of her.

Panicked and feeing increasingly unwell, she is further worried when she bumps into Wendy.

Is her secret about to be exposed as Wendy realises what’s going on?

Read more: Emmerdale star Natalie Anderson teases return

Faith has been diagnosed with secondary cancer (Credit: ITV)

What is wrong with Faith in Emmerdale?

Faith has been diagnosed with secondary cancer.

She previously fought and won a battle with breast cancer, but was left devastated last week when she was told it had returned.

As tensions remain at an all-time high between her, Cain and Chas, she is determined they mustn’t find out the truth.

Moira knows after Faith blurted it out, but Faith refuses to budge on telling everyone else.

Faith is terrified Chas and Cain will only support her because of the cancer and not because they love her.

Determined to repair their relationships before the truth comes out, will Faith manage to do it? Or will Wendy expose her secret?

Wendy might be bound by patient confidentiality in her role as a nurse, but could she slip up and blurt out where she saw Faith, forcing Faith to confess?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!