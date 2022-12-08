In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Faith leaves a final message for Cain in the form of a Christmas card.

Before she died, Faith had been writing early Christmas cards for her family.

But, what will Cain do with his card in Emmerdale spoilers?

Faith was determined to never be forgotten (Credit: ITV)

Faith was determined to live on in her family’s hearts

Before Faith died, one thing she worried about was making memories with her family.

She worried that everyone would forget her after she had died.

With this, she tried to create as many magical moments as possible, including stealing a golf cart with Eric and causing chaos with a chameleon, with Jack and Sarah.

Even after her death, Faith returned to make an appearance in her own funeral scenes to read part of her speech, as she had the last word in a memorable soap moment.

And, then she had her ashes turned into a firework.

She made it impossible for anybody to forget her.

Next week, Faith makes herself known yet again, as Cain receives a Christmas card from his departed mum.

Cain gets a card from Faith (Credit: ITV)

Cain receives a Christmas card from Faith in Emmerdale spoilers

Before she died, Bear had caught Faith writing early Christmas cards for her family.

She’d wanted to prepare everything in advance after her palliative care nurse told her to do what she could to support her family whilst she had the chance.

Next week, Moira visits Cain and tells him that she’s left his card from Faith with the prison guard.

The guard later calls at Cain’s cell and gives him the card.

Cain can’t bring himself to read it.

Instead, he puts it to one side and doesn’t open it.

What does Cain’s Christmas card say?

Will Cain be able to open it before Christmas day?

