Emmerdale spoilers: Faith finally tells Cain the truth

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Faith will finally admit the truth to Cain about her cancer diagnosis.

Next week Emmerdale fans see the Dingle matriarch drop the bombshell during her birthday party at the pub.

But with Cain being tricked into attending, will his fury at Faith mean his anger overrides any sympathy he might summon up for her?

Bitter Cain struggles to get over the past with Faith (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Mary comes out and reveals her secret lover

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain’s return

When Cain returns from Scotland unexpectedly, he is incensed to discover Faith in his home.

He also mistakes the side effects she suffers from her chemotherapy treatment as the symptoms of a hangover.

Later, Faith mulls over whether it is wise to tell Cain the truth as part of her birthday celebrations in the Woolpack.

But, encouraged by Moira, she decides to reveal the truth and attempt to make peace after Moira indicates she has a plan to ensure Cain is present.

Moira has supported Faith (Credit: Emmerdale YouTube)

Cain’s reaction

Cain, however, is predictably furious when he realises he has been manipulated into showing up.

Moira keeps quiet as Cain – consumed by bitterness – launches into a tirade against his other relatives as they support Faith.

But once he makes it clear his birthday wish for her is for her to drop dead, Faith informs him of her poor health.

Could Cain change his mind? (Credit: ITV)

She tells him her cancer has returned and this time it cannot be cured.

Read more: Is Nicola leaving Emmerdale? Is the attack the beginning of her exit storyline?

Surely this will be enough to stop Cain in his tracks and reconsider his position on Faith?

Or is his resentment just too deep, even to be moved by this devastating update?

Faith has been receiving chemotherapy for her cancer (Credit: Emmerdale YouTube)

Entertainment Daily has its own dedicated Emmerdale spoilers page.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.