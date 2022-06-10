Faith Dingle looks fearful and Cain Dingle appears angry in Emmerdale spoilers
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: Faith finally tells Cain the truth

Will Cain soften when he discovers her condition?

By Robert Leigh

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Faith will finally admit the truth to Cain about her cancer diagnosis.

Next week Emmerdale fans see the Dingle matriarch drop the bombshell during her birthday party at the pub.

But with Cain being tricked into attending, will his fury at Faith mean his anger overrides any sympathy he might summon up for her?

Emmerdale fuming Cain can't control his anger at his mum
Bitter Cain struggles to get over the past with Faith (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Mary comes out and reveals her secret lover

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain’s return

When Cain returns from Scotland unexpectedly, he is incensed to discover Faith in his home.

He also mistakes the side effects she suffers from her chemotherapy treatment as the symptoms of a hangover.

Later, Faith mulls over whether it is wise to tell Cain the truth as part of her birthday celebrations in the Woolpack.

But, encouraged by Moira, she decides to reveal the truth and attempt to make peace after Moira indicates she has a plan to ensure Cain is present.

Moira Dingle supports Faith Dingle in Emmerdale spoilers
Moira has supported Faith (Credit: Emmerdale YouTube)

Cain’s reaction

Cain, however, is predictably furious when he realises he has been manipulated into showing up.

Moira keeps quiet as Cain – consumed by bitterness – launches into a tirade against his other relatives as they support Faith.

But once he makes it clear his birthday wish for her is for her to drop dead, Faith informs him of her poor health.

Emmerdale fuming Cain can't control his anger at his mum
Could Cain change his mind? (Credit: ITV)

She tells him her cancer has returned and this time it cannot be cured.

Read more: Is Nicola leaving Emmerdale? Is the attack the beginning of her exit storyline?

Surely this will be enough to stop Cain in his tracks and reconsider his position on Faith?

Or is his resentment just too deep, even to be moved by this devastating update?

Faith Dingle receives treatment in Emmerdale spoilers
Faith has been receiving chemotherapy for her cancer (Credit: Emmerdale YouTube)

Entertainment Daily has its own dedicated Emmerdale spoilers page

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

neighbours kylie comp
Neighbours teases soap’s final ever scene as it wraps up filming with tell-tale cast photo
Gabby Jamie Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans predict HUGE paternity twist for baby Thomas
Rylan Clarke and Dan Neal smiling
Rylan Clark reveals truth behind ‘illness’ following split from husband Dan
Davide and Luca on Love Island
Love Island tonight: Liam delivers big news and tensions rise between Davide and Luca
Alison Hammond smiling outside This Morning
Alison Hammond admits real reason she kept new boyfriend secret and declares: ‘He makes my heart sing’
Jane McDonald smiling at an event
Jane McDonald celebrates first night of tour as she stuns fans with appearance