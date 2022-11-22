Vanessa looking shocked on Emmerdale, inset, she looks even more shocked in Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: Emotional exit for Vanessa as past comes back to haunt her

Vanessa says her goodbyes as she plans to leave the village

By Joel Harley

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, there’s an emotional exit ahead for Vanessa after her past comes back to haunt her.

But, as she argues with both Rhona and Suzy, on what terms will she leave the village?

And will she be leaving alone?

Vanessa stares angrily and shocked at Rhona in the pub on Emmerdale
Old wounds resurface as Vanessa and Rhona argue (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa argues with Rhona

At the practice, Rhona has a big decision to make about whether she’ll buy Jamie’s share of the veterinary business.

Time runs out when Kim arrives, demanding an answer.

Vanessa is left unimpressed when Rhona tells her about buying Jamie’s share.

Things get heated when she reveals the conditions of the new contract – Kim will get 15% off veterinary bills.

Furious, Vanessa tells Rhona that she’s accepting a job in Canada.

As they drink, Vanessa and Rhona continue to argue.

Their relationship hits rock bottom when they both bring up things better left in the past.

Vanessa glares angrily at Suzy and Leyla on Emmerdale
A misunderstanding leaves Vanessa without Suzy arguing (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa alienates Suzy

The next day, Vanessa nurses a mighty hangover and with Suzy missing, Vanessa’s anxieties surrounding her absence begin to resurface.

Vanessa’s stunned to find Suzy giggling with Leyla amongst a mass of cake, tissue and tears.

Assuming they’ve both started using again, Vanessa’s furious by the betrayal.

Suzy tires of setting a stubborn Vanessa straight.

When Leyla provides evidence of their sobriety, Vanessa’s mortified to have jumped to such a conclusion.

Soon Vanessa and Suzy are left heartbroken as they come to terms with the fact their relationship is over.

Marlon, Rhona and Paddy bid farewell to Rhona, standing outside on Emmerdale
The village bid an emotional farewell to Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa leaves the village

At the pub, everyone cheers as Vanessa arrives at her farewell party.

They’re shocked to learn that Suzy won’t be joining her in Canada.

Vanessa bursts into tears at the realisation things are over between them both.

Everyone says their emotional goodbyes to Vanessa as she puts the last of her things in the taxi.

Will she be leaving heartbroken and alone?

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Soap Villain now!

Noah Is Downright Rude to Vanessa - Emmerdale

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers Vanessa Woodfield

Trending Articles

Eamonn Holmes wearing a navy suit
Eamonn Holmes lays his mother to rest as fans rally round ‘overwhelmed’ star
Chris Moyles on I'm A Celebrity and Ant inset
I’m A Celebrity: Chris Moyles’ jokes about Ant McPartlin controversy ‘deleted’ by show bosses
strictly news: Kym and Graziano dancing
Strictly news: Health issue forces Kym Marsh to bow out of this weekend’s show
Tom Parker on This Morning and Kelsey on Lorraine
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey ‘finds love again’ months after singer’s death: ‘It’s very early days’
Mike Tindall hugging Sue Cleaver on I'm A Celebrity
I’m A Celebrity fans make same demand over Mike Tindall’s behaviour towards Sue as she breaks down
Alex Scott smiling and wearing a hat
Is Alex Scott gay? Lioness has opened up on former footballer girlfriend