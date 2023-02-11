Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal depressed vet Paddy Kirk is found by the police.

The village favourite has been in a bad way since late last year, when wife Chas’s affair with Al Chapman came to light, turning Paddy’s world upside down.

And when Paddy disappeared after spending a night with his ex-wife Mandy, the Dingle clan feared for his safety. They called the police to search for missing Paddy.

But what’s happened to the troubled vet and will his loved ones be able to track him down?

Find out all the details in Emmerdale spoilers.

Paddy’s been feeling completely isolated (Credit: ITV)

Police search in Emmerdale spoilers

Paddy’s been a lonely soul since his marriage fell apart following Chas’s betrayal.

And while spending the night with his first wife Mandy might have felt like a good idea after a couple of bottles of red, has the spontaneous passion left him feeling even more blue?

For after setting off to run an errand, Paddy failed to return, leaving the Dingles feeling desperate over his whereabouts.

The clan are on edge as the police are called over missing Paddy but when PC Swirling arrives he has news about a potential sighting. However they are soon left frustrated following the copper’s revelations about the missing vet.

Will Mandy and Paddy get back together? (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Mandy team up

He shares some CCTV footage of the missing villager. But, assuming he’s not in danger, it seems the police aren’t going to carry on looking for Paddy, and will simply wait for him to return – if that’s what he’s got in mind…

Bear heads out, angry at the new developments.

The Dingles feel glum as they try to get their heads around the idea that Paddy’s safe but doesn’t want to come home.

But it seems two of the three Dingle women who’ve been Mrs Paddy Kirk – cousins Chas and Mandy – aren’t prepared to simply sit and wait for him to turn up.

Paddy’s been distraught since splitting with wife Chas (Credit: ITV)

So the next day after finding Paddy’s hiding place at a nearby guesthouse, the nervous women go searching for him.

Only they don’t realise that Paddy’s has spotted them, and it’s obvious that he’s not ready to be found yet…

He may be missing but surely Paddy’s not set to say goodbye to the village?

Emmerdale usually airs on Monday to Friday at 7.30pm on ITV1.

