Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy found by the police comp image
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy is found by the police

There's panic over Paddy's whereabouts

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal depressed vet Paddy Kirk is found by the police.

The village favourite has been in a bad way since late last year, when wife Chas’s affair with Al Chapman came to light, turning Paddy’s world upside down.

And when Paddy disappeared after spending a night with his ex-wife Mandy, the Dingle clan feared for his safety. They called the police to search for missing Paddy.

But what’s happened to the troubled vet and will his loved ones be able to track him down?

Find out all the details in Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale's Paddy is sitting in the pub, nursing a drink whilst everything around him is blurred
Paddy’s been feeling completely isolated (Credit: ITV)

Police search in Emmerdale spoilers

Paddy’s been a lonely soul since his marriage fell apart following Chas’s betrayal.

And while spending the night with his first wife Mandy might have felt like a good idea after a couple of bottles of red, has the spontaneous passion left him feeling even more blue?

For after setting off to run an errand, Paddy failed to return, leaving the Dingles feeling desperate over his whereabouts.

The clan are on edge as the police are called over missing Paddy but when PC Swirling arrives he has news about a potential sighting. However they are soon left frustrated following the copper’s revelations about the missing vet.

Emmerdale's Mandy is checking Paddy's heartbeat with a fake doctor's kit
Will Mandy and Paddy get back together? (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Mandy team up 

He shares some CCTV footage of the missing villager. But, assuming he’s not in danger, it seems the police aren’t going to carry on looking for Paddy, and will simply wait for him to return – if that’s what he’s got in mind…

Bear heads out, angry at the new developments.

The Dingles feel glum as they try to get their heads around the idea that Paddy’s safe but doesn’t want to come home.

But it seems two of the three Dingle women who’ve been Mrs Paddy Kirk  – cousins Chas and Mandy – aren’t prepared to simply sit and wait for him to turn up.

Paddy and Chas, hand in hand smiling on Emmerdale
Paddy’s been distraught since splitting with wife Chas (Credit: ITV)

So the next day after finding Paddy’s hiding place at a nearby guesthouse, the nervous women go searching for him.

Only they don’t realise that Paddy’s has spotted them, and it’s obvious that he’s not ready to be found yet…

He may be missing but surely Paddy’s not set to say goodbye to the village?

YouTube video player

Read more: Who’s leaving and who’s joining or returning to the Dales this year

Emmerdale usually airs on Monday to Friday at 7.30pm on ITV1.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think! 

Related Topics

Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers Mandy Dingle Paddy Kirk

Trending Articles

Harvey Price smiling and Katie Price with curly blonde hair
Katie Price fans praise son Harvey as he shows off results of his weight loss
Strictly star Amy Dowden talking on This Morning
Amy Dowden leaves fans ‘sad’ with Strictly announcement
Dan Walker on 5 News, Nicola Bulley partner during interview
Partner of Nicola Bulley makes moving vow as Dan Walker expresses ‘heartbreak’
Emmerdale star Charley Webb and Debbie Dingle comp image
Where has Debbie Dingle gone in Emmerdale? Will Charley Webb ever return?
Joanna Yeates and Christopher Jefferies - the man falsely linked to her murder
Why was Christopher Jefferies wrongly accused of killing Joanna Yeates?
Carol Vorderman smiling in the street
Carol Vorderman shocks Instagram fans with appearance in skin-tight red stretch pants