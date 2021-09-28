Emmerdale SPOILERS: Diane’s exit story revealed as she’s injured?

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers tease a potential exit for Diane when she’s laid low by an injury.

Now soap legend Elizabeth Estensen has announced her retirement, fans have been speculating about Diane’s exit story.

However, when Diane suffers an injury after another wild night with Rodney, it looks like her health could be under threat.

Is this the beginning of the end for Diane?

Emmerdale spoilers: Rodney makes his move

The demon drink brings down Diane’s defences (Credit: ITV)

Rodney has been trying to win his ex back ever since they had a night of passion, but his efforts have been in vain.

He’s certain that he and Diane could have a fantastic future together and he hopes to convince her.

But Diane knows what a nightmare her ex-husband is and has no intention of settling down with him.

However, she does confide in Rodney after she overhears Belle deriding her management skills and he’s there for her.

He’s sympathetic as Diane complains about Belle’s rudeness and how it’s left her feeling past it.

After a few too many drinks, tipsy Diane is caught off guard when Rodney makes her an offer.

Rodney is determined to win his woman (Credit: ITV)

He wants her to move in with him, and she drunkenly accepts – only to be horrified the next day.

She’s desperate to take back her promise and she steels herself to let Rodney down.

That’s until an injury means she needs him more than ever.

Will she have to leave Emmerdale to escape smitten Rodney?

