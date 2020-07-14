Emmerdale SPOILERS: Debbie's return storyline teased?

In upcoming Emmerdale, Debbie could be about to connect with one of the villagers.

Last year, Debbie left the village to run a garage in Scotland. Meanwhile, in real life, actress Charley Webb went on maternity leave.

In next week's episodes, Tracy tells Charity that she's around if she ever wants to talk.

Charity offers Priya a deal (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street, Emmerdale & EastEnders: Soap couples we NEED to see happen!

Later on Charity hears Priya say that her boyfriend Al is stuck in Aberdeen and offers to make her a deal - Debbie will fix Al's car if Priya rings Kirin's sister.

This is the first mention of Debbie in a while - could it herald her long-awaited return?

Could Debbie end up getting a ride back to the Dales with Al?

Emmerdale: When will Debbie return?

While Debbie is mentioned in the show, it hasn't been confirmed when Charley will be returning to work.

Back in May, Charley admitted she isn't ready to return to work yet as she is focused on motherhood.

Debbie is mentioned in next week's episodes (Credit: ITV)

The mum of three told OK Magazine: "At home with the kids is where I need to be at the moment.

"We're in talks and work have been amazing about giving me the extra time I need. The difference from two to three children feels huge, so I haven't confirmed when I'm going back yet.

"Bowie starts school in September and I want to be around for that. I can't imagine being back at work at the moment."

Emmerdale: Charity, Vanessa and Kirin

However, back in the Dales, Debbie's mum Charity is having a tough time as her girlfriend Vanessa is battling bowel cancer.

charity is desperately trying to contact Kirin (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street fans want Adam Thomas to be cast as Todd Grimshaw

Before lockdown, Charity and Vanessa began making plans for Charity to adopt the vet's son, Johnny. However Charity realised she needed the permission of Johnny's dad Kirin, who is currently on the run.

While she went to Kirin's former stepmother Priya to see if she knew anything, she admitted she didn't know her ex-husband, or Kirin's whereabouts.

But could Charity be one step closer?

Emmerdale is on next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.