Emmerdale SPOILERS: Debbie and Priya get their revenge on cheating Al

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Debbie Dingle and Priya Sharma get their revenge on cheating Al.

Al has been in a relationship with Priya for nearly a year and the couple got engaged before Christmas. However for months he has been sneaking off to meet his secret girlfriend, Debbie.

Recently the two women realised that Al had been cheating on them both and began to plot their revenge.

Emmerdale spoilers: Debbie and Priya get their revenge on Al

In next week’s scenes Priya discreetly finished a series of bank transfer, whilst fighting the urge to unleash her anger on a unsuspecting Al.

Debbie suggests to Al that they get married (Credit: ITV)

Later that day, Al is surprised when Debbie suggests that they get married. He agrees, only to realise it’s a trap…

Soon Priya steps out of her hiding place to confront her cheating fiancé. Al desperately tries to make excuses, but his words fall on deaf ears.

He soon realises that he’s been set up by the two women. However things go from bad to worse for Al…

Priya and Debbie get their revenge (Credit: ITV)

When he gets back to the HOP office, Kim accuses him of taking thousands of pounds from the company bank account.

Marlon is worried about Ellis and urges Al to fight for his son. But the chef is conflicted when Debbie asks him to stick by her as she tries to force Al to leave the village for good.

How did Debbie and Al meet?

Debbie and Al met last year when Al went on a trip to Scotland and his car ended up breaking down.

At the time, Charity was desperate to get back in contact with Kirin Kotecha, who is Priya’s former stepson.

Al and Priya are engaged (Credit: ITV)

Priya agreed to talk to Kirin’s sister and in return Charity would put Priya’s fiancé Al in contact with mechanic Debbie, who lives in Scotland, to fix his car.

Debbie recently explained to Priya that Al made himself out to be single and they began seeing each other.

But now the two women realise what’s been going on, will Al regret his decision?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

