Emmerdale SPOILERS: Dawn sleeps with Ellis

Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Dawn spends the night with Billy’s brother, Ellis. How will Billy react?

In next week’s scenes Will is shocked to discover Ellis spent the night with Dawn and even more horrified when she admits she purposefully bedded her ex’s younger brother.

Ellis and Dawn spent the night together (Credit: ITV)

Dawn justifies her actions insisting to Will she had to do the one thing Billy would never forgive her for in order to stop him finding out about killing Malone.

Emmerdale: Billy finds out Dawn and Ellis slept together

Meanwhile an amused Marlon and Billy quiz Ellis on where he spent the night. However the amusement quickly vanishes when Dawn turns up and reveals that she and Ellis spent the night together.

Later when she’s on her own, Dawn sinks to the floor in grief on the realisation that she has now likely lost the love of her life.

Billy is furious when he finds out (Credit: ITV)

The next day, there’s trouble between the two brothers when Billy angrily refuses to accept Ellis’s apology.

But the two of them are equally shocked when Dawn approaches and tells a lie. She tells Billy she has been having an affair with Ellis for ages.

Dawn decides to quit her job believing it’s her only option.

Dawn leaves the village

Later, Dawn leaves Woodbine with rucksack. Is she leaving the village for good?

Dawn leaves the village (Credit: ITV)

Will Billy ever forgive Dawn and Ellis?

Dawn and Billy’s relationship

A few weeks ago, Dawn killed dodgy DI Malone in self defence.

His death was covered up by vicar Harriet. However Dawn decided she didn’t want Billy to get dragged into the situation and ended their relationship.

Dawn killed Malone (Credit: ITV)

But despite their relationship being over, Dawn is still in love with him.

Will she ever tell Billy the truth?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

