Emmerdale spoilers reveal Dawn falls unconscious and is give a potentially devastating diagnosis. But will she be okay?

In next week’s scenes Dawn drops unconscious. After an assessment at the hospital she is told by the healthcare workers that she has developed PID (Pelvic Inflammatory Disease) from a chlamydia infection.

But things go from bad to worse when Dawn is informed that the damage from the infection may mean she is unable to have anymore children.

Dawn collapses (Credit: ITV)

She tells this to Will and Harriet. Will Dawn be okay?

Emmerdale: Malone’s body found ?

Viewers know that Dawn has been struggling to cope with the secret that she killed dodgy Detective Inspector Malone.

Last week, she told her ex-boyfriend Billy about the crime. Although Harriet and Will worried he may tell someone, it looks like they’ll have other things to worry about next week.

Harriet sees a woman standing by the grave where Malone is buried (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers reveal that when Harriet is in the graveyard, she is distracted when she sees a woman standing by the grave where Malone is buried.

Later that day, Harriet’s anxiety leads her to bare her soul in prayer, however, she is left ashen after being interrupted by a woman named Jean.

Jean is the woman from the graveyard. Harriet offers her sympathies when she reveals she is the daughter of the man buried in the grave – but little does Jean know her dad is buried under DI Malone.

Harriet’s heart sinks when Jean reveals she’s planning on exhuming her father’s body.

But the next day, Harriet calls the Bishop, determined to stop the exhumation going ahead.

The Bishop goes to see Harriet to discuss the exhumation (Credit: ITV)

The Bishop tells her she’s coming to see Harriet in person to discuss the matter. However Harriet panics and worries this may lead to Malone’s body being discovered sooner rather than later.

Harriet tells Will and he’s panicked and says something has to be done. Harriet’s feeling the weight of the world on top of her shoulders.

