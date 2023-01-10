In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Gabby sees red after clashing with Dawn and exposes her as a ‘prostitute.’

Gabby starts bad mouthing Dawn with the pair arguing in front of Lucas.

How will Dawn react in Emmerdale spoilers?

Gabby gets jealous of Dawn (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby and Dawn are business rivals

Gabby is desperate to work her way up the ranks at Home Farm.

When employed as Kim’s apprentice, Gabby was furious when she had to share the role with Dawn.

Dawn has been focusing more on being a good parent to Clemmie and Lucas recently, putting her in Kim’s bad books.

Kim wasn’t best pleased when Dawn ditched her meeting to pick a poorly Clemmie up from school.

Dawn then quit her job working for Kim so that she could be the mum the kids needed.

Gabby now wants to leap on this opportunity and show Kim how capable she is of working for her.

However, could her rivalry with Dawn get in the way of her success?

Lucas hears Gabby call Dawn a prostitute (Credit: ITV)

Gabby exposes Dawn as a ‘prostitute’

Next week, Gabby celebrates the success of her new business idea by opening a bottle of fizz to share with Nicky.

Getting drunk, she leans in for a kiss with the Home Farm nanny.

Nicky rejects her advances much to Gabby’s humiliation.

He tells her that he just likes her as a friend.

Dawn watches the scene play out.

Later on, Dawn and Gabby start arguing about their priorities.

Gabby gets defensive and brands Dawn as a prostitute.

Lucas, Clemmie and Will all witness the exchange.

Lucas then starts asking questions, making Dawn emotional.

She leaves the room upset.

Will she have to explain her past job as a sex worker to her son?

Will Gabby apologise for her bitter words?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

