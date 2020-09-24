Emmerdale SPOILERS: Dawn arrested after incident with Meena

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Dawn is arrested after an incident with Meena.

This week sees the arrival of Manpreet’s sister Meena. And it looks like Manpreet isn’t the only one upset by her presence.

After seeing Meena ask out Billy, Dawn fears she’s lost him for good. But soon, there is a confrontation which leaves Meena injured and Dawn worried.

Next week, Dawn’s heart breaks when Billy tells her that he’s still in love with her.

When Billy demands to know why they can’t be together, Dawn fights back tears.

But she is left agitated when a police officer arrives and arrests her on suspicion on assaulting Meena. What will Dawn do?

Emmerdale: Meena tries to make amends with Manpreet

Meanwhile, Priya is concerned about Manpreet when she refuses to open up about Meena.

Meena arrives desperate for reconciliation, but Manpreet isn’t keen on the idea and soon tells her she isn’t welcome and slams the door in her face.

Later, Tracy confronts Meena in the shop over skipping her B&B bill and Rishi steps in and offers to pay it.

Rishi is shocked when Manpreet arrives home and tells him the reason for their estrangement.

Emmerdale: Dawn’s crime

As fans know, assaulting Meena isn’t the only crime Dawn has committed recently.

Last month, viewers were shocked when Dawn ended up shooting DI Malone in self-defence.

Despite Dawn wanting to go to the police, Harriet was adamant that Dawn would end up going to prison. Harriet and Dawn covered up the murder.

However, Dawn worried about her boyfriend Billy being dragged into it and ended their relationship.

Will Dawn ever tell Billy what she did? Or will he move on with Meena?

