Emmerdale spoilers: David next on Meena’s murder list as he agrees to her moving in?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that David allows Meena to move in, but is he making a huge mistake?

Recently Jacob returned to Emmerdale after being in Portugal for six months. His return annoyed Meena as it delayed her plans to move in with her boyfriend, Jacob’s dad, David.

Last week David wanted to end his relationship with Meena after realising he has feelings for Victoria Sugden.

David kissed Victoria (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Leanna discovered that Meena had killed her best friend Nadine. To stop her secret coming out, Meena pushed Leanna off the Humpback Bridge.

In next week’s scenes David feels committed to Meena again, unaware that she murdered Leanna.

David and Victoria part as friends with a sad smile.

David asks Meena to move in (Credit: ITV)

David is grateful to Meena for her recent support, and she’s thrilled when he finally asks her to move in with her.

Is he making a huge mistake? Could he be next on Meena’s kill list?

Matthew Wolfenden ‘doubts Meena loves David’

As reported in Digital Spy , Matthew Wolfenden has revealed that even David could be in danger from Meena.

When asked if Meena could kill David, he said: “Absolutely! You do not cross Meena, and if you do so, do it at your own peril.”

Is David in danger? (Credit: ITV)

He then went onto say that he doesn’t think Meena loves David. He added: “I doubt Meena actually loves David and he’s probably more of a possession than anything else.

“If she can’t have possession over him then no-one will.”

