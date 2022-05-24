Emmerdale SPOILERS: David and Victoria on the rocks as he hides huge secret

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal David is struggling financially, but refuses to talk to his girlfriend Victoria about it.

Soon David confides in someone else.

But will he tell Vic the truth?

Victoria and David got together last year (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: David wants to take the next step with Victoria

David and Victoria began dating last year.

Although they’ve only been together a short amount, they’ve already been through a lot together.

Last year David was dating Meena Jutla, unaware she was a serial killer.

David started to grow closer to Victoria Sugden and ended up kissing her a couple of times when he was with Meena.

Eventually he made the decision to break up with Meena to be with Victoria.

David proposes to Victoria this week (Credit: ITV)

When Meena found out David was going to leave her, she went after revenge on Victoria.

When Victoria fell over the edge of a waterfall, Meena found her unconscious and tried to drown her.

However her plan didn’t work as David and Billy soon came along and helped Vic.

David soon left Meena to be with the chef.

Victoria and her son Harry moved in David and his two sons Jacob and Theo.

This week David thinks him and Vic are ready to move onto the next step and proposes.

It has not been revealed what her answer is, but next week David is hiding a secret from Victoria.

David confides in Eric about his financial problems (Credit: ITV)

David hides his money troubles from Victoria

Proud David can’t bring himself to confide in Victoria about his money troubles.

Not sure who else to talk to, he goes to his dad Eric.

He tells Eric about his financial difficulties explaining how much the pandemic impacted his business.

Will Eric help his son out?

