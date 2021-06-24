Emmerdale SPOILERS: David and Victoria for shock affair as they grow closer?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal David and Victoria grow closer as they bond over their kids.

Last year David began dating Meena Jutla, meanwhile Victoria recently split up with her boyfriend Luke Posner.

In next week’s scenes, David and Victoria are brought together over the fact they both have young children.

David and Victoria bond (Credit: ITV)

The two bond over their babies and appear to grow closer. How will Meena feel about their friendship?

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena plots to get rid of Jacob

Recently David’s son Jacob returned to the village after spending six months in Portugal. However it’s become clear Meena isn’t happy with him taking some of David’s attention.

She was left even more furious when David wouldn’t let her move in, wanting to spend some time alone with his son.

Next week Meena is furious that her plans to move in with David still haven’t come to fruition.

Meena isn’t happy she still hasn’t managed to move in (Credit: ITV)

Opportunist Meena spots the Pride collection tin and takes it.

Later she comes up with a plan to get Jacob in trouble by making it look like he took the collection tin.

However her plans end up backfiring when David cancels their dinner plans, telling her that Jacob needs him.

Meena takes the collection tin and makes it look like Jacob took it (Credit: ITV)

Meena’s furious that her plan didn’t work, but soon she gets wind of Leanna’s plans to travel and wonders if she can convince Jacob to go travelling too.

Meena begins to plot to get Jacob out of the way. Will her plan work, or will David figure out what she’s up to?

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm and 8pm on ITV. This week’s episodes are all available to watch on ITV Hub.

