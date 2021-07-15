Emmerdale SPOILERS: David and Jacob both killed after David asks Meena to move in?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that David asks Meena to move in, but is putting himself and Jacob in danger?

A few weeks ago, Meena was furious when David wouldn’t allow her to move in as Jacob had just returned home from Portugal.

Meena killed Leanna (Credit: ITV)

Furious, Meena came up with plans to get rid of Jacob. However Meena proved to be dangerous when she killed teenager Leanna after Leanna discovered Meena had killed before.

But police believe Leanna’s death was an accident and it seems Meena has got away with murder.

In tonight’s scenes David is grateful for Meena’s recent support. She’s thrilled when he finally asks her to move in with him.

However with David unaware that Meena killed Leanna, could he and Jacob be in serious danger?

David asks Meena to move in (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Liam asks Jacob to help with Leanna’s things, but Liam becomes distressed when Jacob starts asking after the ring he gave Leanna.

Emmerdale: Meena convinces Liam to get rid of Leanna’s possessions

In next week’s scenes Liam goes missing and Leyla is frantic. Annoyed that David is pandering to Leyla, she resolves to look for Liam herself.

She soon finds a dishevelled Liam slumped on a bench at the crematorium.

As she apologises for his loss, Liam has no idea that he’s sat by his daughter’s killer.

Meena suggests Liam get rid of Leanna’s thing (Credit: ITV)

He can’t escape memories of Leanna so Meena suggests clearing out her belongings – what he can’t see will no longer hurt him.

Soon Meena proudly returns to the village with Liam, enjoying her role as hero.

Later Leyla is concerned to see Liam piling bin bags of Leanna’s stuff outside. She’s furious with Meena for suggesting he get rid of Leanna’s things.

The next day, Meena feigns sincerity and apologises to Leyla.

