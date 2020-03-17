Emmerdale SPOILERS: Dan's life on the line after allergic reaction

Dan Spencer finds his life in grave danger during next week's Emmerdale when he has an allergic reaction to a wrap from Brenda Walker's cafe.

With Brenda desperate to give her cafe menu an overhaul thanks to the new eatery opening at the Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits centre, Eric Pollard has been helping her fine tune the new healthy snacks that she has on offer.

Pollard and Brenda are working together in next week's Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

After a lot of flirting and taste testing, the pair plan a huge relaunch for the cafe's menu, but it seems most people are more interested in the fact there is a free bar than Brenda's new wraps.

As Matty Barton and Dan Spencer get stuck into the free booze, Dan is left feeling guilty when he arrives back at the cafe later on, this time hungover and in need of food, but without any cash on him.

When Dan realises that he has forgotten his wallet, Brenda comes up with the idea that he can help her make up her new healthy wrap range as a way to pay off his debt.

Dan has an allergic reaction and collapses (Credit: ITV)

But unfortunately for Dan, Brenda's idea soon turns his day into a living nightmare when he sneaks a wrap out once he is finished and takes it back to work to have as a snack.

What Dan doesn't realise is the wrap has almonds in it, the very nut that he had an allergic reaction to in Brenda's cafe recently after testing some new vegan cakes.

But before Dan really knows what is happening, he is struggling to breathe as his face grows red and itchy and he starts to realise that he is in serious danger.

Brenda and Pollard find Dan collapsed on the floor of the garage (Credit: ITV)

As he loses his balance while reaching for his phone to call for help, things don't look good for Dan who panics that no one is going to find him before it is too late.

Thankfully he is found by Brenda and Pollard in the nick of time and is quickly raced to hospital for specialist care... but will he be okay?

Dan is rushed to hospital, but will he be okay? (Credit: ITV)

And what does this second allergy disaster mean for Brenda and her cafe?

Next week Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7pm with an extra episode on Thursday at 8pm on ITV.

