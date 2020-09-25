Emmerdale spoilers reveal Chas and Al end up flirting. But will it turn into something more?

In next week’s scenes, Aaron asks Bear for suggestions on helping Chas and Paddy’s relationship get back on track. However, they’re interrupted when an argument kicks off between the couple.

Chas storms out clearly upset and leaves Paddy to look after Eve.

Paddy and Chas have another argument in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Chas heads to the Zen Gardens and is amused to spot Al hiding behind a bush from Rishi.

When Al deduces that Chas is also hiding from someone, she realises he’s hit the nail on the head and doesn’t know whether to laugh or cry.

Al and Chas harmlessly flirt as they talk about each other’s partners. But as Al happily heads out, it’s clear that Chas has enjoyed herself.

Al and Chas get flirting (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale star Lisa Riley asks fans for advice on ‘hormonal spot’ issues

Is she starting to develop feelings for Al?

Emmerdale: Chas reflects on her relationship with Paddy

Later, on the anniversary of Grace’s death, a solemn Chas lays flowers at her daughter’s grave. She reflects on the state of her and Paddy’s relationship.

Will they be able to resolve their issues?

Emmerdale: Chas and Paddy’s relationship

Chas and Paddy have been through a lot during their relationship.

However, their most recent argument came after Paddy got Marlon to call the police on Kirin.

Chas and Paddy have been through a lot together (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale fans convinced Belle is pregnant after setting up- boyfriend Jamie

Kirin killed Paddy’s late girlfriend Tess in a hit and run back in 2016. After going on the run for four years, he returned to the village to get money from Charity in exchange for giving up his parental rights for Johnny.

However when the police got involved, it nearly ruined Charity’s adoption plans.

But eventually things worked out as Charity tricked Kirin into signing the forms whilst he was in police custody.

Despite things working out, Chas was still furious with Paddy and fans even branded her ‘abusive’.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Do you think Chas would cheat on Paddy? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.