Emmerdale spoilers: Chas cast out for Christmas as Faith’s explosive final scenes air

Latest Emmerdale spoilers reveal the aftermath of Chas’s affair bombshell. As Paddy and the Dingles celebrate Christmas, Chas is left feeling sad and alone.

And then, as she bids farewell to Faith, an explosive secret from a mysterious stranger rocks her world.

Can Paddy and the Dingles ever forgive Chas?

And what revelation lands as she says goodbye to Faith?

Chas is left feeling rejected and alone by her family and friends (Credit: ITV)

The Dingles leave Chas out in the cold

As the storyline continues, Chas attempts to drop off some Christmas presents for the Dingles.

She also has a small birthday present for Belle.

However, having alienated her family, Belle and Mandy are not best pleased to see her.

Chas is left feeling sad and alone when their open hostility causes an atmosphere.

Paddy is struggling, having learned the truth about Chas and Al (Credit: ITV)

Chas gatecrashes Marlon and Paddy’s family Christmas party

Upset by her family’s rejection, Chas goes to find solace in the closed and empty Woolpack.

However, she’s mortified when she finds Paddy and Eve there, celebrating Christmas with Marlon’s family.

Paddy and Chas continue their ceasefire, out of consideration for Eve.

Marlon gets emotional as he thanks everyone who has been there for him while he recovered from his stroke.

But the awkward atmosphere is too much for Chas.

She quietly leaves, taking the firework which contains Faith’s ashes.

Chas prepares to say goodbye to Faith (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas bids farewell to Faith

Leaving the Woolpack, Chas goes to visit her daughter’s grave.

At the graveside, she reads out the card given to her by Faith.

Missing both her mother and daughter, Chas tries to stay strong.

As she mourns, a stranger approaches.

The stranger drops some bombshell news just as Faith’s firework takes off.

This explosive revelation leaves Chas stunned.

Who is the mystery stranger?

And what has Chas learned?

