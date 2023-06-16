Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that Chas Dingle is to be left heartbroken as Mandy and Paddy take their rekindled reunion to the next level.

This comes as Mandy and Paddy admitted their feelings for one another – deciding to make a go of it again during last week’s episodes. But how will Chas react when she learns that Paddy has gotten back with Mandy?

Chas overhears some upsetting news (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas is left reeling by news of Paddy and Mandy’s reunion

As the story continues, Chas is upset when Paddy and Mandy return to the village. In doing so, she overhears them announcing news of their relationship to Bear. It leaves Paddy and Mandy feeling uncomfortable as they try to explain themselves.

Alone later, Mandy makes her move on Paddy. However, she is left feeling deflated when he makes excuses.

The next day, Mandy and Paddy feel the pressure as the village watches and reacts to their relationship. When Mandy asks him to stay the night, Paddy makes yet more excuses.

Paddy and Mandy are back together… but will it be smooth sailing from now on for the pair? (Credit: ITV)

Mandy confides in Rhona

At a nail appointment with Rhona, Mandy shares her worries about her and Paddy’s recent lack of intimacy. However, she feels bolstered when Rhona offers a fresh new perspective to the situation.

Meanwhile, Paddy unloads his own troubles on Marlon. He awkwardly admits the reason behind his lack of intimacy with Mandy – but what is it?

The course of true love never did run smooth… especially not for Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Paddy makes his move

Feeling better after a pep-talk from Marlon, Paddy sets off to woo Mandy. She is shocked when Paddy turns up at the salon in a romantic mood.

Will Paddy and Mandy be able to take their relationship to the next level? And, if so, how will Chas react?

