Emmerdale spoilers reveal Chas fears she has driven Paddy into the arms of his ex-wife Mandy. Will Paddy cheat on Chas?

A couple of weeks ago Chas decided to go to Scotland to spend time with her niece Debbie after she started to grow closer to Al Chapman.

Despite Paddy being willing to forget her attempts to cheat, she insisted they need time apart. But next week Chas quietly makes her way back to the village…

Chas returns to the village but doesn’t tell Paddy (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes Paddy fears things aren’t good when he discovers Chas is back in the village to support Charity, but she hasn’t told him about her return.

When he sees her, she apologises telling him she planned to go back to Scotland without him knowing about her brief return to the village.

Paddy learns Chas is back (Credit: ITV)

The next day, Chas urges Charity to sort out her relationship with Paddy before it’s too late. Paddy is also determined to confront Chas and has some Dutch courage before going to see her.

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy and Paddy get drunk together

However Mandy soon comes up with a plan and cons Paddy into heading to the Dingles’ house.

Once he’s there she does her best to distract him with booze. Meanwhile, at The Woolpack Bear tells Marlon about Mandy’s plan and Marlon worries that Paddy’s ex isn’t the best person for him to get drunk with.

Paddy and Mandy get drunk together (Credit: ITV)

Soon Chas arrives wanting to speak to Paddy, but Bear and Marlon do their best to try and stall her.

Marlon finally reveals that Paddy is on the lash with Mandy. It quickly dawns on Chas that she might’ve driven her boyfriend into the arms of his ex-wife…

The next day Chas is upset that Paddy didn’t come home last night. Is it the end of Chas and Paddy?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

