In latest Emmerdale spoilers, as evidence of her affair with Al grows, an increasingly frantic Chas confesses all.

But to who?

Will Paddy learn of Chas’s cheating?

Is the game finally up for Chas?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers below.

Things are going better than ever for Chas and Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Paddy are all loved up

At the beginning of the week, Chas feels emotional and upset when she finds some of Faith’s things.

However, she is supported by ever-loyal Paddy through her time of grief.

Later, she feels grateful for her family as she decorates the Christmas tree with Eve.

A family dinner with Rhona and Marlon leaves her feeling more in love and happy with Paddy and Eve than ever before.

After spending a lovely afternoon with her husband and daughter, Chas knows it’s time to put Al in the past and appreciate her real family.

Soon, a loved-up Paddy surprises Chas with a gift.

Grateful for his love and support, Chas feels shame for nearly leaving him.

Chas feels happy to be surrounded by her family and friends (Credit: ITV)

Chas confesses her affair to Belle in Emmerdale spoilers

Elsewhere, Chloe tells Belle that Al took another woman out for dinner the night Faith died.

Putting two and two together, Belle realises that Chas never ended the affair.

Later, Belle confronts Chas about being at the hotel with Al the night Faith died.

Chas is unable to deny it any longer.

When Belle suggests that the affair is why Cain killed Al, Chas wonders whether she should admit that she believes this theory too.

Chas is overcome with terror at the thought that Belle will tell the family.

Back at the pub, Chas is delighted when Paddy tells her that he’s booked them a surprise getaway.

Can she escape her problems before Belle tells all?

Is Paddy’s world about to come crashing down? (Credit: ITV)

Moira learns the truth about Cain and Al

Meanwhile, Belle breaks down in front of Moira.

She tells her the truth about Chas and Al.

Moira is furious and begins to join the dots between Cain’s imprisonment and Al’s death.

The next day, Chas prepares for her holiday with Paddy.

She is relieved to be getting away from it all – but is there a shock in store?

Will Moira confront Chas?

Will someone tell Paddy the truth about Chas and Al?

