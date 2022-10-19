Emmerdale spoilers: Chas and Al reunite and plot to runaway together

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Chas and Al are getting their plan to run away together back on track.

Whilst hitting a rough patch after Faith’s death, Chas and Al’s affair is back on.

They are desperate to start a new life together, sooner rather than later.

Will Chas and Al run away in Emmerdale spoilers?

Chas ends the affair (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Al split up after Faith’s death

This week, Chas ends her affair with Al after he made her miss the chance to say goodbye to her mum before she died.

Viewers will know that Chas and Al spent the night at a spa whilst Faith was dying at home.

Al silenced Chas’s phone meaning that she didn’t receive Paddy’s countless phone calls, telling her to come home.

Instead, she was busy celebrating over Al’s gift of a new house for them both to run away and move into together.

Now, Chas blames everything on Al and told him that their affair is over.

Al was heartbroken at Chas’ declaration.

He’s in love with her and threatened to leave the village and get out of her hair.

Al believed he had nothing to stay for if Chas no longer wanted him.

But, once the storm takes a toll, could Chas be looking to Al to be her knight in shining armour?

Chas fell head over heels for Al (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas gives Al another chance

During the storm both Chas and Kerry ended up getting injured.

Al had a choice to make and ultimately chose to help Chas whilst leaving Kerry to help herself get to safety.

Later, with Chas in hospital, she’s grateful that Al was able to come rushing to save her.

Kerry’s devastated as she starts to wonder why Al never came to her aid.

After Al’s act of heroism, Chas backtracks on ending her affair and moves forward with their plan to run away with each other.

Their plan is back on (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Al plan to run away soon

Chas and Al are the proud owners of a brand-new cottage, and now that they’re back together they start thinking about moving in as soon as possible.

There’s just one problem that Al has to deal with before they run away.

Kerry.

He’s technically still engaged to her, and Al hasn’t had the chance to tell her that their relationship is over.

With Kerry eagerly planning the wedding, Al tries his best to slow down her plans, knowing that the wedding will never happen.

Later on, he promises Chas that they will soon get the future they’ve dreamed of.

They’re going to run away really soon.

But, will Al live up to his promises?

And will Chas leave her family behind and actually run away with her secret lover?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will Chas and Al run away? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!