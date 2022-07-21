Emmerdale spoilers: Chas and Al caught by Kerry?

Emmerdale spoilers suggest cheating villagers Chas Dingle and Al Chapman might be caught out.

Kerry Wyatt seemingly catches them in a compromising position, but can smooth-talking Al convince her it’s nothing?

Chas and Al have been having an affair for several weeks, to the continued disgust of the soap’s fans.

Their illicit relationship continues as Al returns to the village. Both villagers are looking to pick up where they left off.

Chas and Al meet, unaware that Kerry is behind them in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

Chas is overjoyed when she hears that Al is back in town. However, their reunion is soured when Kerry interrupts them – appearing behind Al as they talk.

She doesn’t appear to be immediately suspicious, but wants to spend some quality time with Al.

With Paddy watching Chas and Kerry eager to be with Al, the lovers struggle to find time together.

Al soon deflects from Kerry’s attention. He sneaks off to meet Chas at the Woolpack.

Chas and Al book into a hotel together (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Al book a hotel

Despite Paddy’s watchful eye at the pub, Chas and Al arrange to meet later, in a local hotel.

Unbeknownst to the pair, Chloe Harris overhears Al talking about the hotel. She tells Kerry where Al will be later that day.

Hoping to surprise Al, Kerry glams herself up, and heads to the hotel.

As Kerry waits for Al in the hotel reception, she has no idea that he and Chas are upstairs, in bed together.

Kerry begins to grow suspicious (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caught in the act?

As Chas and Al are leaving, Al sees Kerry waiting in the reception. He ushers Chas out of the building before Kerry can see either of them.

However, Kerry begins to suspect something. The receptionist informs her that there is no Al Chapman booked into the hotel.

Back in the village, Kerry confronts Al.

This is not the first time the pair have risked discovery – but could it be the last?

Will Al crack under the pressure and come clean?

Is their love affair about to become public knowledge?

