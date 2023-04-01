Emmerdale fans are in for a shock next week as spoilers reveal Charles Anderson will be told he faces a murder charge. The vicar is suspected of mowing down Alex Moore in a hit-and-run.

Viewers know the truth and that Billy Fletcher accidentally hit Alex last week. But instead of stopping and helping him, he panicked and fled home confessing all to wife Dawn Taylor. Dawn convinced him to keep his mouth shut.

Charles Anderson is told he may face a murder charge in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

However, when they went to the pub they learned that Vicar Charles had been arrested for the hit-and-run. And next week things are going to get even worse.

In newly released Emmerdale spoilers, Ethan tries to comfort a dazed Charles after a long night of questioning. But Charles is crushed when he realises Naomi thinks he ran Alex over.

Meanwhile, over at Home Farm, the truth has been exposed. After Will found the damaged vehicle in the barn, Billy is forced to come clean to his father-in-law who vows to help them out of this mess.

Emmerdale spoilers: Vicar Charles to go to prison?

Over at the hospital, Naomi is devastated when an emotional Clare reveals the truth. Later, Dawn is rocked to learn Billy can’t keep his secret much longer and that he wants to hand himself in.

Desperate Dawn tries to convince Billy that telling the truth is the wrong decision. She warns him that he could go back to prison and ruin his entire life.

Meanwhile, Charles is beset with worry over the police investigation. And when a hungover Naomi arrives and reveals she knows the truth about Alex, Charles is devastated for her. A protective Charles holds his broken daughter.

Billy fled the accident scene but will he let Charles take the blame in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Charles’ horrifying dilema

But soon, Charles is escorted to a waiting police car for more questioning. And in a shock move, a guilty Billy sees it all unfold.

At the police station, an exasperated Charles is left reeling when DS Raveley tells him he could be charged with murder, on top of the hit-and-run. Frustrated Charles lashes out in the interview room.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

But later he hangs his head knowing he’s made things worse. Back in the village, Charles is knelt in a pew, praying for guidance when Billy enters and confesses to Alex‘s accident.

What will Charles do? Will he expose Billy to save himself? And will the police even believe him?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

