Emmerdale SPOILERS: Charity and Vanessa grow apart

Emmerdale is full of drama for Charity Dingle and Vanessa Woodfield next week when Vanessa's first day of chemo doesn't go to plan.

Fans of Emmerdale know that Charity and Vanessa's relationship has been pushed to its limits recently.

Charity is fuming to find Kerry with Vanessa at her first chemo appointment (Credit: ITV)

Not only was Vanessa been held hostage by evil Pierce Harris, but she's now undergoing treatment for bowel cancer.

Read More: Soap fans beg for an episode of EastEnders, Coronation Street or Emmerdale to be moved to Thursday

Charity isn't exactly known for her nurturing side, and so looking after Vanessa and their kids has put her to the test.

But next week sees things get even harder.

Charity tries to throw Kerry out and causes a scene (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa starts her chemotherapy

As Vanessa prepares for her first day of chemotherapy, Moses and Johnny both go down with a sickness bug.

With both young boys vomiting, Vanessa urges Charity to stay at home while she goes to the hospital.

But after failing to find anyone to replace Charity as her chaperone, Vanessa faces chemo on her own.

Vanessa is mortified when Charity causes trouble (Credit: ITV)

However when Kerry happens to be walking past, she sees Vanessa all alone and heads in to keep her company.

Vanessa understandably isn't happy to see the woman who caused her dad's death.

However, after a while the tension starts to thaw between the women.

Read more: Emmerdale and Corrie actors given salary confirmation

But when Charity arrives she is fuming to see Kerry with Vanessa and soon her extreme reaction causes an argument.

Charity and Vanessa continue their argument at home (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa is mortified by the whole thing and their argument continues once they're home.

Charity and Vanessa on the rocks

But that's not the end of the drama.

As Vanessa turns to Rhona for support she remembers it is her birthday and suggests they head out for a birthday drink.

However, Rhona senses trouble when Vanessa drinks too much, clearly trying to block out the pain of what is happening.

Despite being in the doghouse when she gets home drunk, Vanessa manages to make up with Charity and all is right in the world again.

Vanessa has a big question for Charity, but will she give the right answer? (Credit: ITV)

But later in the week Vanessa has for a big question for Charity and, when she hesitates before answering, Vanessa is fuming.

Is this the end of the line for the pair?

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

Do you think Vanessa and Charity make a good couple?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!