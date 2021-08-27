Emmerdale SPOILERS: Charity uncovers the truth about Liv and Noah’s scrap?

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Charity does some digging to find out what really happened between Liv and Noah.

Earlier this week, Liv, who is a recovering alcoholic, ended up going drinking with two people she met in the village.

However when she woke up the next day she had bruises and no idea what happened.

Liv can remember having a scrap with Noah (Credit: ITV)

She eventually started to realise it was Noah she had a scrap with the night before.

However when Gabby heard that Liv remembered seeing Noah, she felt uneasy after her own run-ins with him.

Emmerdale spoilers: Did Noah attack Liv?

Playing a voicemail Liv had left Gabby, they overheard Liv screaming at Noah to get off her.

Gabby feared Noah could have raped Liv and soon Aaron overheard and confronted Noah.

Noah claimed he found Liv drunk and tried to help her get home, but she attacked him.

Will Charity get to the truth? (Credit: ITV)

However, Gabby told Charity about her own run-ins with Noah, leaving her concerned.

In tonight’s episode (Friday, August 27) Charity does some digging to see if there’s another side to this story.

Will she manage to get to the truth?

Noah’s past with Gabby

Earlier this year, Noah developed feelings for Gabby and Will found him going through her underwear.

Noah claimed he was trying to find her size to buy her lingerie.

Noah had acted strangely towards Gabby before (Credit: ITV)

However later when he confessed his feelings for Gabby, she stormed out of Leanna’s party.

Noah followed her home in the dark leaving her creeped out and later had a go at her, accusing her of leading him on.

Will Charity find out the truth?

