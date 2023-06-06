Emmerdale spoilers: Charity sleeps with Caleb as Mack’s temper spills over

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Charity sleeps with Caleb as she tries to get over Mack after seeing him with Chloe.

After Charity sees Mack and Chloe together, she offers Caleb a drink, with things soon escalating between the pair.

But, how will Mack react upon hearing this news about Charity in Emmerdale spoilers?

Charity and Caleb sleep together! (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity sleeps with Caleb

Next week, Charity’s jealousy rises when she sees Mack and Chloe together. With this, she offers Caleb a drink.

Back at Charity’s house, they both share a bottle of wine and seek comfort in each other, soon sharing a kiss.

Spending the night together, Charity and Caleb agree to keep their time together a secret from everyone else.

Later on, Caleb invites Leyla for lunch in the Woolpack, trying to get her on side again after upsetting her.

However, secrets don’t stay secrets for long as Charity and Mack row in the pub, causing Mack to find out that Charity slept with Caleb. The whole of the pub is shocked by the revelation.

Leyla’s furious when she finds out that Caleb slept with Charity and then tried to win her over afterwards. Has Caleb truly burned bridges with everyone?

Mack lashes out (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack confronts Caleb

Mack’s furious that Charity slept with Caleb and decides to confront him, with his anger getting the better of him.

Chloe’s not happy to see Mack react badly to Charity’s revelation and realises it’s time to give him an ultimatum.

With this, she tells Mack to choose between Charity and her – but which woman will he choose?

Elsewhere, Cain’s not happy when he finds out that Charity slept with his brother.

But, is this just a one time things for Charity and Caleb or could they soon build a romantic connection with each other?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

