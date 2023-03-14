Emmerdale Spoilers: Charity leaves Mack after Moira reveals the truth?

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that Charity is set to leave Mackenzie Boyd after Moira reveals the truth about him wanting a baby.

But is there more to Mack’s admission than meets the eye?

Can he win Charity back?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this story below.

Chloe is back in town… but what does she want? (Credit: ITV)

Chloe returns to the village

Sarah and Chloe arrive back in the village.

Meanwhile, Charity’s gutted when she learns that the venue for her hen do has been flooded.

Moira suddenly finds herself responsible for both the hen party and Mack’s stag – as well as being Mack’s best man.

Charity is very skeptical of Mack’s choice.

It’s awkward when Sarah and Chloe arrive, and Mack wants to know what’s going on.

When Chloe reveals that she’s only back for a medical appointment – and will be moving permanently to Scotland – he’s relieved.

After watching Chloe and Mack interact, Moira’s sure there’s more to the situation than meets the eye.

Moira is convinced that there’s something up with Mack (Credit: ITV)

Charity and Mack prepare for their Stag and Hen party

The next day, Charity starts to get nervous about Moira organising her hen.

Later, Moira interrogates Mack and asks if he is really sure he wants to give up the chance to have a baby of his own?

Charity’s not impressed when she arrives home and finds Moira planting the doubts in Mackenzie’s head.

The next day, things are still awkward between the family after Moira’s comments.

When Ryan and Nate say they won’t be coming to his stag, Mack feels as though everything is falling apart.

He tries to get in the spirit, but at the Hide, reveals the theme for the combined Stag and Hen do: Yorkshire vs. Scotland Highland games and Charity is not happy.

Meanwhile, Moira continues to put pressure on Mack for his decision to choose Charity over the chance to have a child.

Chloe won’t be told what to do (Credit: ITV)

Mack doesn’t want Chloe there and tells her not to stay long at the party.

But when Charity injures Chloe whilst celebrating the result of a ferret race, Mack rushes to her aid.

As Amy takes Chloe to the hospital, Mack has to stop himself from appearing overly concerned.

Will he inadvertently reveal his secret?

Feeling cornered, Mack tells Charity that Moira thinks he still wants a child (Credit: ITV)

Moira reveals the ‘truth’ to Charity

With Moira continuing to stir things up with Charity, Mack knows he has to say something.

Charity reels after he tells her that Moira thinks he still wants to be a dad.

Even though he says there’s nothing in Moira’s claims, Charity struggles to believe Mack.

When Charity leaves, Mack tells Moira that he’ll never forgive her if she’s ruined their relationship.

Can he talk Charity around?

