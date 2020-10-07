Emmerdale SPOILERS: Charity and Vanessa reunite

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Charity and Vanessa are reunited for their anniversary.

Currently Vanessa is staying with her mum after she suffered a nasty fall. This means the vet has been away from fiancée Charity for weeks and this week Charity starts to feel lonely having not heard from Vanessa.

Charity has been feeling lonely (Credit: ITV)

But next week the two women manage to reunite through the power of technology.

Charity’s relationship paranoia subsides when she has a virtual anniversary meal with Vanessa, set up by Tracy and Rhona.

Charity and Vanessa have a virtual date (Credit: ITV)

This is done using a mannequin with a tablet stuck to its head and Vanessa’s face on the screen. Will Charity start to feel better after her virtual date?

Emmerdale: Charity and Vanessa

Over the last year, Charity and Vanessa have been through a lot together.

Currently Vanessa is having chemotherapy for bowel cancer, as well as taking care of her mum. But whilst she and Charity have been apart, Charity has been trying to sort out preparations so she can adopt Vanessa’s son Johnny.

Kirin signed over his rights to Johnny (Credit: ITV)

A couple of weeks ago, Charity got back in contact with Johnny’s criminal father Kirin. She managed to trick him into signing over his parental rights to Johnny.

But instead of helping Kirin get away from the police, like she agreed to, she left him in the hospital under the police observation.

Michelle Hardwick pregnancy

Currently Michelle Hardwick is not filming at the ITV soap as she is pregnant with her first child.

Earlier this year, Michelle and her Emmerdale producer wife Kate Brookes announced they’re expecting their first child together.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Emmerdale suspended filming back in March. Although filming resumed in late May, it appears Michelle hasn’t been back to filming since.

But Michelle has been keeping her social media followers up to date on her pregnancy.

Emmerdale airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

