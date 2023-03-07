Emmerdale spoilers: Cathy’s life in danger

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Cathy puts her own life in danger as she behaves recklessly in front of her friends.

Showing off to April and her others mates, Cathy rebels before a concert but gets herself into trouble.

Will Cathy be okay?

Cathy’s struggling with her hormones (Credit: ITV)

Cathy’s problems with her periods

Recently, Cathy’s been finding it difficult to control her mood swings.

Bernice first noticed that something was up when she spotted Cathy running away from her exam.

She was washing her skirt after having a heavy period.

Bernice recommended that Cathy go to the GP, where Manpreet prescribed her with the pill.

However, Cathy’s still struggling, not seeing eye to eye with Bob.

She’s smashed up Heath’s guitar and ruined Marlon’s cake, all in a burst of anger.

Bob has failed to fully understand how hard things are for Cathy at the moment. He made his daughter lash out further when he embarrassed her over her hormones in front of her friends.

Cathy worries Bob (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cathy puts her life in danger

Next week, Brenda tells Bob that he needs to prioritise Cathy over the B&B.

However, Bob’s soon too distracted to pay attention to his daughter.

Cathy and her friends prepare to go to a concert but Cathy is adamant that she’s not going to the gig with Wendy.

She thinks that Wendy will ruin her street cred.

With this, she creates a plan.

Soon enough, she starts behaving recklessly in front of her friends.

April and her other friends are concerned as they watch Cathy act up.

As Cathy puts her own life in danger, Bob starts to wake up.

He realises that something must be done to get Cathy the proper help she needs.

Will Cathy finally get the support she needs?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

