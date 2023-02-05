Emmerdale spoilers: Cathy cancels party after clash with Bob

Recent Emmerdale spoilers have revealed an explosive clash between Cathy Hope and dad Bob.

Well-meaning Bob puts his foot in it as he attempts to support Cathy.

Cathy, who has been suffering from heavy periods, has started taking the pill.

When Brenda tells Bob, he immediately manages to enrage Cathy by broaching the subject.

Bob learns about Cathy’s period solution at an inopportune time (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bob inadvertently wrecks Cathy’s birthday party

As the storyline continues, Cathy is celebrating her birthday with a party for her friends.

Cathy and her guests are all enjoying the birthday party.

Meanwhile, Bob and Brenda watch the kids from the sidelines.

As they spy on the party, Brenda mentions to Bob that Cathy has been taking the pill.

Bob is upset to have been kept in the dark about it.

But Cathy is mortified when Bob approaches her about her heavy periods.

She immediately bursts into a fit of rage.

Ordering her guests to leave the party, Bob is left blindsided.

Can Bob find a way to be there for Cathy?

Can he salvage his relationship with his daughter?

Bob’s words upset Cathy, who takes her anger out on her party guests (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans praise ‘never been done before’ story

Late last year, Emmerdale bosses teased a ‘never been done before’ story for Cathy.

This began to play out as Cathy displayed wild mood swings and angry outbursts toward family in friends.

Confiding in Bernice, Cathy revealed that she was struggling with heavy periods.

This ultimately resulted in her missing a mock exam.

The storyline has highlighted an issue never seen before on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

With Bernice’s advice, Cathy sought help from Manpreet, who wrote her a prescription for the pill to help.

But, while Cathy has found the help she needs, Bob’s ignorance risks alienating his embarrassed daughter.

Meanwhile, fans praised the storyline for raising awareness on an important issue.

Tweeted one young viewer: “Already love Cathy’s storyline. So relatable for anyone on their period and it’s acted so well. As a young teenager myself it’s great to see periods talked about, especially with how they impact education, the stress we experience. Thank you.”

