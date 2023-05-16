Emmerdale village and background (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Emmerdale spoilers: Car crash horror leaves village teen dead?

A devastating car crash strikes the village

By Joel Harley

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that, amidst an escalating conflict between Jimmy King and nephew Tom, a horrific car crash is set to rock the village.

But which village teenager will be left fighting for their life as they are caught in the wreckage? And will they survive? Read all of our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline below.

Jimmy and Tom talk in the Woolpack on Emmerdale
Things seem to be going well between Jimmy and Tom… until they aren’t (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy and Tom clash over old history

As the story begins, Belle is plotting to build bridges between Tom and uncle Jimmy. Things seem to be going well between the pair until Jimmy accidentally reveals that Carl killed his father – Tom’s grandad – Tom King Sr.

Unable to deal with this information, Tom leaves suddenly. As Tom struggles to process the information that his father killed his grandad, Belle tries to console him.

As she does so, she worries about his reaction to her own past. Still, she is determined to be open about everything she’s been through. Chatting at the Dingles’ home, she tells him that she accidentally killed Gemma. When Tom leaves abruptly, Belle worries whether telling the truth has ruined everything.

Jimmy and Tom stand and look aggressively at each other (Credit: ITV)
Tom and Jimmy are at loggerheads over the past (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy is distracted by his family feud

At the Woolpack, Tom is still feeling all over the place following Belle’s confession. When Jimmy approaches him to defend Carl again, he can’t stand it – and the two men square up.

As the pair’s feud escalates, Nicola tells Jimmy he did the right thing in cutting Tom out of his life. But Jimmy’s anguish is affecting the rest of his family. Nicola reminds him he needs to focus on them.

But when Jimmy’s preoccupation with Tom sees him fail to take daughter Angel to the dentist, Nicola is left furious. Stressed out, she decides that they can still make the appointment. She orders Angel to get into the car.

Nicola standing over Angel, unconscious in the back of their car (Credit: ITV)
Still shocked after their crash, Nicola finds Angel unconscious (Credit: ITV)

Angel killed in horror crash?

Nicola continues ranting at Angel as they drive to the dentist. But then there’s a terrible accident when Nicola and Moira crash into each other at a blind junction on the outskirts of the village.

In shock after the crash, Moira and Nicola stumble out to find Angel unconscious in the back of Nicola’s crushed car. Will she survive?

Emmerdale - Belle And Tom Kiss

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

