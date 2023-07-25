In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Caleb Miligan’s secret is to be exposed when Nate Robinson rumbles his latest scheme. After finding out the truth, Nate then threatens to expose Caleb to Cain unless he gives in to his demands.

But what does Nate want? And will scheming Caleb allow himself to be blackmailed?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Since his ‘accident’, Caleb has been giving Tracy business advice and loaned Moira the money to save the farm (Credit: ITV)

Nate senses opportunity in Cain’s new business partner

Nate continues to despair over his financial problems, and struggles to share Tracy’s more positive outlook.

Meanwhile, Cain makes a business deal with Corey, setting up good things for the garage. At the pub, Cain feels cheered as they settle on terms.

Arriving at the Woolpack, Nate is pleasantly surprised when he recognizes Corey as an old friend from school. He enjoys catching up with Corey, but is embarrassed when Charity asks if he still needs Eve’s old hand-me-downs.

Later, Moira admits that she feels a weight off after taking Caleb‘s loan. Meanwhile, Cain is annoyed when Nate refuses the offer of extra work – and leaves, clearly up to something.

Nate is surprised to find an old friend in the Woolpack with Cain (Credit: ITV)

Caleb plots while Nate despairs

Nate nervously begs Corey for a job, but is let down when Corey tells him that he’s unable to help. Later, at the farm Nate and Mackenzie make amends, raiding Moira’s kitchen together.

Later at the garage, Mack is cheered when Cain lets him help out with his new fleet of cars. Meanwhile, at the pub, brooding Caleb ends a secretive phone call. But what is Caleb up to?

Cain enters the pub and pays Caleb the first instalment on their loan. Caleb watches as Cain stalks away afterwards, wishing that there was more he could do.

Meanwhile, Nate is annoyed when he finds Mack working at the garage. He storms off, a plan in mind.

Nate stumbles across Caleb’s secret (Credit: ITV)

Caleb’s secret is revealed

At the office, Corey’s face drops as Nate enters, asking for work. Caleb is horrified to see Nate there – blowing his own cover as a silent investor in Corey’s business.

As Caleb desperately tries to backtrack, Nate begins to put the pieces together. Caleb manages to buy his silence, but not before being blackmailed by Nate – who insists he will tell Cain everything unless he gives him a job. What will Caleb do?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!