Our Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that Caleb Miligan’s mystery business partner is about to be unveiled on the show. Viewers know that Caleb is working with others – including son Nicky – to steal Kim Tate’s money and estate, but not who exactly.

And now, as Caleb steps up his plan, his business partner is revealed. But who is it – and what does his arrival in the village mean for Caleb’s plan?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this story in full below.

Caleb tells Kim his plan to buy up Moira’s land for the stud farm (Credit: ITV)

Caleb turns Moira’s problems into his gain

Kim is fully on board with Caleb’s plan to convince Moira to sell Butlers to them. Meanwhile, Caleb continues to watch Moira’s financial hardship with veiled interest. He knows he has to bide his time before swooping in to save the day.

Elsewhere, Nicky is stressed after he almost locks Kim’s laptop while trying to guess her password. Worried, he tells Caleb that they need to find another way.

Caleb attempts to manipulate Moira into selling her land to Kim… but to whose gain? (Credit: ITV)

Moira is forced to swallow her pride

Meanwhile, Cain and Moira stand in a field at Butlers, surveying the land. Cain is shocked when Moira tells him that she feels defeated in her struggle to keep the farm afloat. Once again, Caleb watches from afar.

Cain is untrusting when Caleb arrives, upon Moira’s request. Caleb suggests that he’s found a way out of her financial problems for them.

She’s unimpressed by his suggestion that she sells her land to Kim Tate for the stud farm. However, with her financial woes mounting, Moira is forced to swallow her pride. She tells Kim to make an offer for the land.

Caleb meets with shady Adrian (Credit: ITV)

Caleb meets associate Adrian

Later, out the back of the Woolpack, Caleb meets with his contact, Adrian. Adrian gives him USB sticks which will enable Caleb and Nicky to install malware on Kim’s laptop, thereby stealing her passwords.

But who is Adrian? Why does he want to bring Kim down too? And what is his connection to Caleb?

Will they get away with their scheme? Or will Kim manage to wise up just in time?

