Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb makes things worse for Kyle after his confession?

Emmerdale newcomer Caleb arrived on Christmas Day and has been desperate to get to know his family.

However he’s recently discovered that Kyle was the one who shot Al, not Cain.

After Caleb spoke to Kyle, Kyle decided to hand himself into police.

But is Caleb about to make things worse for his nephew in Emmerdale?

Caleb was first seen by viewers on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb finds out the truth

Caleb met with Cain in prison to confront him about why he lied about their mum Faith dying 30 years ago.

Despite Cain warning him to keep away from the family, Caleb didn’t listen.

He introduced himself to Chas and soon he met the rest of the Dingles.

He knew Cain was in prison for killing someone, but didn’t know he was covering for his son Kyle.

But in last night’s scenes (Thursday, December 29) Kyle ran away and was later found by PC Swirling.

Kyle told him that he killed Al but Amy and Moira told the police that Kyle was lying to try and get Cain out of prison.

However Caleb overheard and realised that Kyle wasn’t lying.

Caleb said Kyle needs to confess with a lawyer, saying the guilt would be with him his whole life if he didn’t.

Kyle killed Al but Cain took the blame (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kyle confesses to police

In tonight’s scenes (Friday, December 30) Caleb went to see Kyle and told him he was once in the same position.

He told him how Cain once took the blame for him stealing a car.

Caleb told Kyle that he is his uncle and told them they needed a plan to fix the situation.

Caleb mentioned that they needed evidence if the police were to believe he killed Al.

Soon Kyle turned up to the police station with his jumper that he wore the day he shot Al.

Later the police showed up at Moira’s farm telling them that Kyle had gone to the police station with evidence he killed Al.

At the police station, Amy sat with Kyle as he told police what happened the of Al’s death.

Outside the station, Moira was waiting for Kyle and Amy. Amy explained to Moira that they needed to check evidence matches Kyle’s story.

Kyle told Moira and his mum that he spoke to Caleb and Caleb told him that if he has evidence then police will believe him.

Will Moira and Amy be furious with Caleb for giving Kyle the idea?

Caleb found out Kyle killed Al (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb makes things worse for Kyle after his confession?

In upcoming scenes Amy is concerned when a police officer approaches her.

At Butler’s farm Moira is also confronted by the police.

Meanwhile at Jacob’s Fold, Mackenzie is worried when police take him in for questioning.

In the police interview room, Moira sticks to her story about her trip when DS Malik questions her time away with Kyle.

Amy tries to stick with her story as the police interview continues, but it’s clear she’s panicking.

Elsewhere Matty is reminded of the consequences of perverting the course of justice by DS Malik.

Later Moira, Matty, Mack and Amy regroup at Butler’s Farm after their time at the police station.

They realise the stakes are high for everybody.

Kyle is questioned again (Credit: ITV)

The next day Moira is anxious about Caleb getting involved in the case.

Caleb knows the stakes are high but is defensive when Amy and Moira question his methods.

Cain arranges a call and Moira is relieved they’re back on speaking terms.

But when DS Malik arrives back at Butler’s to take Kyle back in for questioning, things take a turn for the worse.

Has Caleb’s involvement just made things worse?

At the police station, Kyle keeps telling them that he killed Al.

