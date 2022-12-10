Emmerdale spoilers: Cain’s lies catch up with him as he receives a shock prison visit

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Cain’s shocked to get an unexpected visitor in prison.

On Christmas Day, the banged-up Dingle gets a surprise visit – and it’s not Santa Claus who’s dropping in to see him.

Instead, it’s someone Cain wasn’t expecting.

As the visitor arrives, he and Cain eye each other in silence.

But when he speaks, it’s soon clear who he really is.

Who is the mysterious stranger in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers?

Cain gets a mysterious visitor on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

Long-lost family

He’s Caleb – Cain’s long-lost brother.

The truth about Caleb’s identity is revealed when he announces to Cain that he’s shocked to discover that his mum, Faith, died recently.

Because he thought she’d died 30 years ago!

Secrets and lies in Emmerdale spoilers

As it turns out, Caleb thought Faith had died 30 years ago, because that’s what Cain had told him.

He’s fuming to find out his mum had been alive this whole time and confronts Cain about how he took away his chance to get to know his mother.

But, in typical Cain fashion, Mr Dingle is unrepentant.

Instead of making amends with this mysterious brother, Cain tells him to leave – and to stay away from his family.

Ouch!

The long-lost brothers have a lot of catching up to do (Credit: ITV)

Revealing all

Caleb leaves Cain stewing in prison and heads off. But he seems to be a right chip off the old Dingle block, because he’s not about to give up yet.

Obviously, if Caleb is Cain’s brother, and Faith’s son, then he’s got another sibling in Emmerdale.

Chas.

Chas can’t handle a family Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Surprise for Chas in Emmerdale spoilers

As Christmas Day dawns, Chas is her normal miserable self, enduring an awkward dinner at The Woolpack with husband Paddy, daughter Eve, and Marlon and his family.

When it all gets too much, she heads out with the firework containing Faith’s ashes. She goes to her daughter Grace’s grave and reads the Christmas card her mother left for her.

But just as she sets off Faith’s firework, a stranger approaches her with a bombshell revelation!

Flashback to the 90s

To explain the story of Caleb and how he fits into the Dingle family, viewers will be treated to a flashback to the early 1990s, revealing all about Faith’s mysterious son and how Cain came to tell him that their mother was dead.

Will Caleb’s arrival help ease Cain and Chas’s broken hearts, or is life about to get even more difficult for the Dingle siblings?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!