Cain with dirt on his face and Faith looking shocked
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain wishes Faith DEAD leaving Moira appalled

Cain wants his mother out of his life – for good!

By Steven Murphy

Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Cain Dingle unleash a torrent of abuse at his mum, Faith.

Faith has been desperate to make amends with her son, and it seemed a couple of weeks ago she was even beginning to make some progress.

However, Faith’s ill-advised bunk-up with Dan in the allotment shed soon found Cain once again disgusted by his mum.

But things soon went from bad to worse for Faith.

Emmerdale Faith throwing dumbbell
Faith freaked out over her rejections (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Faith smashes it

Faith responded to Cain’s rejection in the only way she knows how – by channeling her pain through outrageous behaviour.

After Cain told her where to go, Chas also told her to get lost.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Deciding to get out of town, Faith waited at the bus stop, but soon unleashed her frustration at Ameila, who has been blanking her since Faith slept with her dad.

As things got heated, Faith lobbed one of Amelia’s weights through the glass in Dan’s door.

Emmerdale Cain and Moira acrosas bar from Faith as she apologises
Cain kicks off bar wars when she tries to make peace (Credit: ITV)

Cain’s killer confession

With Moira witnessing Faith’s actions, she’s concerned about her mother-in-law’s behaviour.

Moira realises Faith may have finally taken things too far.

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Faith will once again try and build bridges with Cain.

This time, however, she gets an even worse reaction.

Faith’s son turns around wishes his mum dead – leaving Moira appalled at Cain’s words.

Emmerdale Faith apologises to Dan
Will Dan believe she’s acting in good faith? (Credit: ITV)

Faith in the future

Despite being hurt by what Cain says, Faith doesn’t give up on her apologies.

Read more: Emmerdale tonight: Charity horrified as she walks in on Chloe and Noah

She approaches Dan to say howe regretful she is about that happened.

But will she get a better response than she got from Cain?

Emmerdale Dan listening as Faith apologises
Dan hears Faith out (Credit: ITV)

Moira to the rescue?

Meanwhile Moira is concerned about the feud between Cain and his mum.

But have things gone too far for Faith ever make things right?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Ruth Langsford Eamonn Holmes
Ruth Langsford issues warning to Eamonn Holmes after ‘row’
Lorraine Kelly on her show and Deborah James
Emotional Lorraine Kelly admits she ‘expected Deborah James to bounce back’ as she issues plea
Amanda Holden under fire for behaviour on BGT last night
Amanda Holden divides viewers with behaviour on BGT last night
Alan Carr and ex Paul Drayton
Alan Carr and ex Paul Drayton ‘heartbroken’ as they announce sad loss
Gardeners' World star Monty Don thrills fans as he announces wonderful family news
Gardeners’ World star Monty Don thrills fans as he announces wonderful family news
Deborah James on the Lorraine show
Deborah James reveals heartbreaking news amid cancer battle as she issues ‘goodbye’ message