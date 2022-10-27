Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Cain finds out about Chas and Al’s affair.

Chas has been planning to leave the village with her secret lover Al.

In tonight’s Emmerdale episode (Thursday, October 27) Chas made the decision that she and Al would leave the village together after Faith’s funeral.

But will Cain put a stop to it?

Chas and Al have been having an affair for months (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas and Al’s affair

Earlier this year Chas discovered Faith’s cancer had returned and was terminal.

As she struggled to deal with her mum’s diagnosis, she confided in Al.

They quickly began having an affair and Chas’s husband Paddy and Al’s fiancée Kerry have no idea what’s going on.

But recently Chas’s son Aaron found out about the affair and told his mum she needed to make a decision.

Although he believes things are now over between Chas and Al, secretly she is still with him.

Al bought a house for him and Chas to move into and they’ve been planning their move.

However when Chas ended up missing Faith’s death as she was at the spa with Al, she tried to end things with him.

But it didn’t last long and the two have gone back to planning to leave the village together.

This week Chas discovered that Faith didn’t die from cancer and that she took her own life.

She was furious when she found out that Moira knew Faith’s plan.

In tonight’s episode (Thursday, October 27) Chas confided in Al and told him how no one cared about how she was feeling and that she wanted them to leave the village after Faith’s funeral.

But will they go? Or will someone stop them?

Cain realises that Chas has been cheating on Paddy with Al (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain stops Chas and Al from leaving the village?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week it’s revealed that Cain starts to question Chas’s fallout with Aaron.

However he soon discovers Chas’ burner phone when he hears it vibrating.

As he goes through the messages from an unknown number, he discovers she’s been having an affair.

He decides to call the number and is furious when he realises it’s Al.

Filled with anger, Cain sets a trap.

Will Cain kill Al? (Credit: ITV)

Al goes off expecting to meet Chas at the barn but is met by a furious Cain holding a shotgun.

Meanwhile Chas quickly realises that Cain has found her burner phone and fears what he might do to Al.

At the barn Cain holds a shotgun at Al.

But Al doesn’t believe Cain will do anything and begins to walk away.

Cain reveals the gun was only to get his attention and prepares to fight Al.

Cain and Al begin to fight but as both of them look at the shotgun, they fight to reach for it.

As a shotgun blast goes off it’s unclear who has been shot.

Has Cain shot Al? Or has his plan backfired?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

